Meyer Burger board agrees capital raise to fund manufacturing buildout to 3GW

By Sean Rai-Roche
Europe

ACWA Power to build 110MWac of floating PV projects in Indonesia

Longer solar module lifetimes could cut raw material demand – NREL

Construction work begins on 24.5MWp floating solar project in Austria

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

ACEN Australia receives AU$75 million investment from CEFC for 8GW renewables portfolio

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

NextEra Energy reports US$1.7 billion in Q3 revenue, signs 2.4GW of renewable assets as it targets IRA incentives

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

87MW solar-powered bitcoin mining centre becomes operational in Texas

Meyer Burger will use the raise to reach its targeted annual production capacity of 3GW. Image: Meyer Burger.

The board of Swiss heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has approved a capital raise to fund a buildout of the company’s manufacturing capacity for solar cells and modules to approximately 3GW.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting on 28 October Meyer Burger’s board agreed to issue 934,671,850 new registered shares with a par value of CHF0.05 per registered share. If all sold at that value, Meyer Burger would raise US$47 million from the raise.

At the start of October, the Switzerland-headquartered company said it was planning an ordinary capital increase through a rights offering, targeting gross proceeds of up to CHF250 million (US$253 million).

The funds are expected to enable Meyer Burger to expand annual manufacturing capacity for solar cells and solar modules to approximately 3GW. 

Meyer Burger shareholders are expected to receive one subscription right for each registered share they hold as of 31 October, after close of trading. The subscription rights start on 1 November and will be transferable and tradable via the envisaged rights trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. 

As detailed by PV Tech Premium, Meyer Burger is planning to have 3GW of cell manufacturing capacity in Germany and 1.5GW of module production in both Germany and the US.

The company is also aiming to benefit from policies supporting solar deployment such as the European Union’s REPowerEU programme and the US’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In Europe, it has led calls for the greater scaling of PV manufacturing on the continent in order to be competitive with other regions and ensure security of supply for its energy transition.

With PV manufacturing support included in the IRA and India aiming to add 65GW of PV module manufacturing capacity through an extended incentive scheme, European players have emphasised the need to support the growth of Europe’s PV manufacturing sector, which is significantly less mature than counterparts in the US, India and, of course, global leader China.

This comes at the same time as demand for European-made PV production equipment jumped by 62% in Q2 2022, with European orders surpassing those from Asian countries for the first time, according to research by engineering industry association VDMA.

Clean energy advisory firm Apricum has urged European countries to build out their own large-scale, vertically integrated solar manufacturing bases geared to produce the latest PV technologies as a means to ensure its transition and bolster its energy independence.

In the US, Meyer Burger secured a long-term supply agreement for up to 5GW of PV modules with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI). That deal will see Meyer Burger supply 3.75 – 5GW of modules between 2024 and 2029 for use in DESRI’s utility-scale solar projects.

The company said the supply agreement with independent power producer DESRI reflects an opportunity for accelerated growth in the US market.

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

9 November 2022
Join us for this webinar on key strategies to mitigate PV supply chain risk. We'll be covering geographic diversification, ESG and quality, emerging PV technologies and exploring the prospects of a European manufacturing boom.
finance, fundraising, heterojunction, meyer burger, pv modules, PVCT, PVCTE, solar cell, solar pv, switzerland, us

