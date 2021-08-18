Solar Media
News

MNRE seeks insight on success of India's policy support for major solar projects

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

MNRE seeks insight on success of India's policy support for major solar projects

News

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News

ReNew Power completes merger with SPAC RMG II

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

Features, Interviews
A 500MW solar project in India. Image: Risen Energy.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched a study to evaluate the effectiveness of a policy designed to support large-scale solar projects in the country with a combined capacity of more than 25GW.

The ministry has called on consultants to submit an expression of interest as it looks to assess the progress of the ‘Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects’ initiative, which was launched in 2014.

Involving an investment of INR 81 billion (US$1.09 billion), the scheme aims to set up at least 50 solar projects in India each with a capacity of 500MW by 2021-2022 as part of the government’s ambition to reach 100GW of installed solar by the end of next year.

Consultancy firms, which have until 26 August to submit their bids to take part in the study, will be asked to cover whether the programme has achieved its objectives as well as ways to increase the involvement of Indian state governments and the private sector in the scheme.

They will also be tasked with exploring the impact on the local area where solar parks are located and suggest any policy improvements. MNRE said the study should collect information from state implementing agencies, solar park developers and other stakeholders.

India deployed around 2.1GW of solar in Q1 of 2021, taking its cumulative capacity to 44.2GW, according to Bridge to India. The research and consultancy firm said the prospect for future quarters could be complicated by pandemic-associated lockdown measures and increasing project execution costs.

india, ministry of new and renewable energy, mnre, policy

