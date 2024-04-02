Subscribe To Premium
Mytilineos signs 210MW Greek solar PV PPA

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Mytilineos signs 210MW Greek solar PV PPA

Mytilineos will be able to offtake 80% of the 262MW solar portfolio in Greece. Image: Mytilineos.

Greek renewables developer Mytilineos has signed a 210MW solar PV long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with packaging manufacturer Karatzis in Greece.

Developed by Karatzis, with a budget of €180 million (US$193 million), the power offtake will come from a solar portfolio of 35 projects located in the central Greek prefecture of Larissa. Mytilineos will be able to offtake 80% of the energy produced from the 262MW solar portfolio.

Construction of the plants has been awarded to Mytilineos’ subsidiary Mytilineos M Renewables. The proejcts are expected to be operational within the third quarter of 2024.

This is the second PPA signed by Mytilineos in Greece, after an offtake agreement with utility EDP Renewables in February 2023.

Moreover, the renewables developer secured funding from the European Investment Bank earlier this year to support the solar and battery storage development plans of the company. The €400 million commitment aims to support the development of a 2.6GW portfolio across the EU through 2027.

Outside of Europe, the company reached a financial close in January 2024 for a portfolio of 588MW solar PV across Chile, including in the solar hotbed regions of Antofagasta and Atacama.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organizing the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

10 April 2024
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

2 July 2024
Athens, Greece
The summit will address the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends in the solar power production industry, as well as exploring its complimentary technologies: Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen.
More Info
