News

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

KKR partners with Crossover Energy on renewable energy projects

News

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

News

South Carolina commission rejects Duke Energy’s resource plan over ‘bad assumptions’

News

Kearsarge brings online US$130m worth of solar and storage projects in New England

News

VDE acquires majority stake in RETC

News

LS Power snaps us 25 new solar assets to bolster portfolio

News

Existing SEEM proposal insufficient for Southeast US region, say ACORE and SEIA chiefs

News

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy completes 100MW Las Vegas project, SEIA bolsters advocacy efforts

News

SWEPCO welcomes proposals for solar power provision up to 300MW

News

Extreme weather protection: How to ‘weatherise’ a solar installation

Featured Articles, Features
Jolywood’s Niwa Max module (pictured) is expected to enter mass production in Q2 2022. Image: PV Tech.

Jolywood is expecting to face stiff competition from other module manufacturers in the n-type solar field, predicting a major manufacturing ramp and investment over the next two years.

Jolywood, which has produced n-type bifacial cells and modules for more than six years, has established itself as an early front runner in the field. Its Niwa Max product line, which incorporates TOPCon technology to deliver an output of 700W with a 22.53% conversion efficiency, was released at SNEC 2021 earlier this month and the company is lining up capacity expansions to match growing demand. Mass production for the 700W Niwa Max is slated for Q2 2022.

Speaking to PV Tech, Dr. Liu Zhifeng, vice president at Jolywood, said the company’s recently announced expansion, which will enable to company to produce 16GW of TOPCon cells, is expected to complete next year.

Zhifeng said Jolywood was aiming to deliver products to the utility-scale solar market which met investor requirements to reduce the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) associated with solar along with the need for high quality products. To this end, TOPCon has emerged as the technology offering the most immediate benefit, Zhifeng said, given it has the lowest manufacturing cost per watt amongst all n-type technologies.

TOPCon is also inching ahead of its PERC rivals, Zhifeng said. “We can clearly see that PERC cell is the mainstream product, and it has advantages in terms of unit gigawatt capacity investment and non-silicon costs, but its efficiency improvement has encountered a great bottleneck since last year,” he added.

This bottleneck has prompted leading manufacturers to target n-type products. As reported by PV Tech, almost every major module manufacturer demonstrated n-type products at SNEC this year, with TOPCon the clear favourite, at least for now.

Zhifeng explained that the non-silicon cost of TOPCon modules is now “very close” to that of PERC, almost within US$0.01c. Given the conversion efficiency benefits of TOPCon, the technology’s cost-effective advantages are now “increasingly obvious”, Zhifeng said.

It’s these advantages which are drawing other manufacturers’ attention, making the emerging market for TOPCon and n-type products more competitive.

Last month PV Tech Research’s head of research Finlay Colville wrote on how n-type technologies will dominate solar industry investment by 2024, driven by manufacturers establishing new production lines for n-type products. Through 2024 to 2027, the solar industry’s output will transition to be led by n-type cells and by 2028, n-type cells will dominate the industry.

But given the level of interest in the space, Zhifeng considered that the transition may occur even quicker.

“We can see that many leading companies are showing n-type products and TOPCon technologies at SNEC this year, which indicates that a large-scale expansion of the n-type cell production capacity will be formed in the next two to three years. The 2024 point in time may come earlier,” Zhifeng said.

Read Next

Solar module supply chain scrutiny reflects the reality of ‘Made in China’ prevalence

June 23, 2021
Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech Research, explores how solar PV has become dependent on low-cost manufacturing, facilitating a dominance by China-based players, and how the industry could engage with current scrutiny of solar’s supply chain.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

June 22, 2021
Amidst surging materials costs, the solar industry needs to avoid any “gaming” on price between upstream and downstream sectors as it could be “very dangerous for both sides”. Leo Xiang, general manager at Jiang Tai Insurance Brokers’ energy department, speaks to PV Tech about the potential remedies to the situation.

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

June 21, 2021
The floating solar-dedicated subsidiary of inverter manufacturer Sungrow expects both offshore areas and reservoirs to be key locations for future PV developments.
PV Tech Premium

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

June 17, 2021
In the latest in a series of articles on next generation solar technologies published by PV Tech, Carrie Xiao reports on how the market for n-type technologies including TOPCon and heterojunction is building a head of steam.

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

June 16, 2021
The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream as we discuss the rise of new solar technologies and the drivers behind the n-type revolution.

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

June 16, 2021
Meyer Burger will no longer sell the heterojunction cells it produces to third parties in a major shift in strategy, accelerating its capacity expansion plans in the process.

