SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

LONGi launched its first n-type product at SNEC earlier this month and was one of a number of manufacturers to push n-type modules at the show. Image: PV Tech.

While the industry may have evolved considerably over the course of the past year, and indeed the exhibition look different compared to previous iterations given the travel restrictions preventing visitors from overseas, SNEC 2021 was just as lively as ever before, crowded with manufacturers showcasing their latest products.

Module power outputs continued to climb from the 500W+ norm of last year, with 600W+ now almost the industry standard and 700W+ the new ambition.

Different technologies applied is one factor contributing to this surge in module power. Half-cut or triple-cut cells, multi-busbar and bifacial modules are becoming standardised, while n-type technologies such as TOPCon and heterojunction (HJ) are gathering strength. The ever-increasing module size is another contributing factor. As could be seen from the exhibits this year, 182mm and 210mm wafers have become mainstream and the number of cells has also increased from 60 to 72, or even to 78 pieces.

Company Product Output (W) Conversion efficiency Technology route Cell size Notes LONGi Hi-MO N 570 22.3% TOPCon 182mm

HPC cell technology, 72-cell JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 Pro 605 21.7% Zero spacing, 11BB, half-cut cell 182mm Single glass, 78-cell, gallium doped JA Solar HJT 580 22.4% HJ, half-cut cell, multi-busbar 182mm 72-cell, bifacial ratios above 85% JA Solar N-type 620 22.1% N-type, half-cut cell, multi-busbar 182mm 78-cell JinkoSolar Tiger Pro n-type 78TR-TV 625 22.86% N-type, half-cut cell, multi-busbar 182mm Transparent backsheet JinkoSolar Tiger Pro 54HC-V 415 21.25% Multi-busbar, half-cut cell 182mm 54-cell, suitable for residential projects Trina Solar HJT 710 22.55% HJT, half-cut cell, multi-busbar, small spacing 210mm Non-destructive cutting Trina Solar N-type i-TOPCon 700 22.3% N-type, i-TOPCon, multiple pieces, multi-busbar 210mm Trina Solar Vertex 670 21.6% Half-cut cell, multi-busbar 210mm High-density encapsulation Jolywood Niwa Max JW-HD132 700 22.53% N-TOPCon, half-cut cell, 12 busbar 210mm Bifacial glass-glass, mass production expected in Q2 2022 GCL M12 bifacial glass-glass 670 21.6% Half-cut cell, multi-busbar, non-destructive cutting 210mm Seraphim S-V series bifacial half-cut 670 21.57% Multi-busbar, half-cut cell, bifacial 210mm Seraphim S-IV series bifacial half-cut 550 21.57% Multi-busbar, half-cut cell, bifacial 182mm High-density encapsulation, 72-cell (54-cell format is 410W) Seraphim S-III half-cut module 460 21.16% Multi-busbar, half-cut cell 166mm 72-cell Sunport Power C10 Pro MWT+HJT 700 22.8% Metal wrap through technology, HJT, half-cut cell Suitable for super-thin wafers Sunport Power M7 bifacial glass-glass 460 21.1% Metal wrap through, PERC, half-cut cell 166mm Bifacial glass-glass, 182mm and 210mm cells to be used in the future Tongwei Shingled glass-glass HJT 705 – Shingled module, HJT 210mm glass-glass Tongwei Shingled glass-glass TOPCon 695 – Shingled module, TOPCon 210mm glass-glass Suntech Ultra V 550 21.3% Multi-busbar, half-cut cell 210mm 72-cell Suntech Ultra X Plus 650 21.2% Half-cut cell, 12 busbar 210mm 66-cell Canadian Solar HiKu 7 670W 21.6% Multi-busbar, half-cut cell, small-spacing, irregular welding strip 210mm Canadian Solar BiHiKu 7 600 21.2% Half-cut cell, 12 busbar 210mm Bifacial, glass-glass Canadian Solar HiHero 430 22% HJT, multi-busbar, half-cut cell 182mm Jinergy JNHM156-50 510 HJT, half-cut cell, multi-busbar 166mm Bifacial ration over 85% Risen NewT@N 700 22.5% N-type, multi-busbar, half-cut cell, non-destructive cutting 210mm high density packaging Chint ASTRO 6 Semi 670 21.57% Multi-busbar, half-cut cell, small spacing weld, non-destructive cutting 210mm Single side, single glass, 66-cell, gallium doped wafer Chint ASTRO 6 Twins 660 21.57% Multi-busbar, half-cut cell, small spacing weld, non-destructive cutting 210mm bifacial glass-glass, 66-cell, gallium doped wafer Yingli Aerospace PRO Series 540 Multi-busbar, half-cut cell, triangle welding strip Single glass Dzssolar High-efficiency shingled module 3.0 670 21.8% Shingled module 210mm Bifacial glass-glass, mass production efficiency above 21% Haitai HTM470~490DMh3-72 490 22.54% HJT, half-cut cell, multi-busbar 166mm Bifacial glass-glass Haitai HTM650~670MH8-66 670 21.57% half-cut cell, multi-busbar 210mm Solargiga Energy JMPV-BXV2/60-600-610 610 21.55% Half-cut cell, multi-busbar 210mm Bifacial glass-glass Eging Photovoltaic EG-680M66-HU/BF-DG 680 21.89% Half-cut cell, multi-busbar 210mm Bifacial glass-glass, 66-cell Talesun BIPRO TD8G66M 675 21.4% Half-cut cell, multi-busbar, non-destructive cutting 210mm Bifacial glass-glass, 66-cell Akcome HJT 700 22.53% HJT, 9 busbar, half-cut cell HT-SAAE HT78-18X 600 21.5% Half-cut cell, 10 busbar 182mm 78-cell, single glass transparent bifacial module, 1500V CECEP Solar 650 21% Half-cut cell, multi-busbar, small spacing weld 210mm 66-cell Znshine 600 21.41% Half-cut cell, 10 busbar 182mm 78-cell, bifacial GS-Solar The 2nd generation glass-glass module 505 23.3% HBC (back-contact HJT) Glass-glass

It is worth mentioning that the number of n-type modules on display this year, which were dominated by TOPCon and HJ technologies, had increased significantly. More on TOPCon’s dominance at SNEC 2021 will be published on PV Tech later this week.

LONGi introduced its Hi-MO N, the manufacturer’s maiden n-type module released to the market. Based on LONGi’s HPC cell technology, which features an n-type TOPCon structure, the Hi-MO N can deliver conversion efficiency of 22.3% and a power output of 570W.

JinkoSolar also demonstrated its Tiger Pro n-type module at this year’s SNEC. It integrates multi-busbar and the manufacturer’s tiling ribbon technology to deliver a maximum power output of 625W.

Meanwhile, JA Solar’s n-type module boasts half-cut and multi-busbar technology to deliver a power output of 620W. Tongwei has also adopted TOPCon and tiling ribbon technology for its module, which boasts a higher output than the previous modules mentioned at 695W. The TOPCon modules produced with 210mm cells, as showcased by Zhonglai and Trina Solar, turned out to be among the best by achieving outputs of around 700W.

While TOPCon technologies were almost ever-present at SNEC 2021, heterojunction was also a mainstay of this year’s event. JA Solar, Trina Solar, Tongwei, Canadian Solar, Jinergy, Risen, Haitai Solar, Akcome and GS-Solar all launched their HJ modules at SNEC, with the average efficiency standing just above 22%. The shingled glass-glass HJ module from Tongwei can reach 705W, and Sunport Power added its unique MWT technology to HJ cells to achieve an output of 700W. GS-Solar showcased its first-of-a-kind back contact HBC module, which has an efficiency as high as 23.3%.

Nevertheless, the mainstream products on display were still the 182mm and 210mm modules, although some 166mm modules remained on display. Outside of the top tier manufacturers, most second- and third-tier module manufacturers have yet to start mass production of large-format modules, and it is expected that it will still be some time before that changes.

It should also be noted that, by increasing the cell size and encapsulating a larger number of cells, the module output can be boosted quickly. At the same time, power increases will also be subject to restrictions in terms of glass, auxiliary materials, transportation and installation.

Interestingly, JinkoSolar took an alternative route to most by unveiling the brand new 415W Tiger Pro efficiency PV module. Seemingly not following the 600W+ and 700W+ trends, the 415W Tiger Pro can be carried and operated by a single person as it is only 1.1m(W)*1.72m(L) and weighs just 22kg. It’s a product very much aimed at the distributed and residential solar markets which are forecast for considerable growth this year and beyond.

The 410W+ and 510W+ Vertex module series released by Trina Solar have much in common with Jinko’s product strategy. According to the statistics available, Trina’s decentralised module purchase orders have exceeded 2GW. A large number of 410W+ Vertex modules have already been shipped to Europe, North America and other continents to be installed in thousands of projects there.

In addition to these conventional technology routes and modules, there were some more customised and tailored products on display this year. Among them were the shining full screen module from DAH Solar，the curved glass-glass module from Almaden, the PVT-integrated PV thermal module from GCL, Maxeon’s frameless module, in which Zhonghuan Semiconductor holds a stake, and the all black half-cut module from Seraphim.

Many PV module companies also brought BIPV products to the show this year. Jinko released its BIPV coloured curtain for exterior glass walls and a BIPV coloured steel tile for new industry building rooftops and refurbished building rooftops.

Meanwhile, Trina Solar also targeted the BIPV market by exhibiting its Trina Blue Sky Tile system.

Following its previous black brick, black tile and glazed glass series, Gain Solar under Yingli introduced the highlighted 12th generation of green PV building materials, which are comprised of glazed glass, crystal blue glazed glass and integrated exterior wall insulation to produce energy saving PV panels.