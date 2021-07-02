Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New Jersey legislature passes two bills aimed at boosting solar in the state

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

New Jersey legislature passes two bills aimed at boosting solar in the state

News

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

News

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

Editors' Blog, Features

IRS extends safe harbour for solar projects under ITC notice

News

Engie to develop 1.5GW of solar-wind-storage hybrid projects in Chile

News

Japan awards 208MW in oversubscribed eighth solar auction

News

Enlight Renewable Power adds 1.6GW to its portfolio with Clēnera acquisition

News

KKR partners with Crossover Energy on renewable energy projects

News

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

News

South Carolina commission rejects Duke Energy’s resource plan over ‘bad assumptions’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Pilesgrove solar farm in New Jersey. Image: Panda Funds

New Jersey’s legislator passed two bills yesterday that will increase solar deployment across the state, sending them to the desk of democratic governor Phil Murphy.  

Bill S2605 incentivises 1.5GW of behind-the-meter solar facilities through the SREC-II programme at the Board of Public Utilities (BPU), as well as 750MW of community solar by 2026.

It also aims to incentivise a minimum of 1.5GW of utility-scale projects by 2026 and seeks to develop siting criteria for large scale solar projects.

The second bill, S3484, tasks the BPU to set up a programme to establish up to 200MW of solar on unpreserved farmland, allowing for agricultural activities beneath or around the modules. It encourages dual-use solar projects up to 10MW each and intends to set up a wider programme for dual-use solar.

In broad terms S2605 aims to “modify the State’s renewable energy portfolio standards”, according to New Jersey’s Senate’s environment and energy committee statement.

Utility solar is defined as more than 10MW and the BPU has been told to: “adopt rules and regulations establishing an annual competitive procurement program to develop utility-scale solar facilities capable of producing at least 1,500 megawatts of power by 2026.”

“Although the devil is in the details over what incentive levels the BPU ultimately determines, how the competitive solicitation is designed and whether reasonable siting criteria for solar projects prevail, these bills send a strong signal that the Garden State is committed to advancing solar energy,” said Scott Elias, senior manager of state affairs, mid-Atlantic for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Elias said S3484 would make New Jersey a “leader in dual-use solar” and would provided “financial security to farmers interested in diversifying their income streams”.

“These developments are positive news for New Jersey’s clean energy progress, and we urge Governor Murphy to sign these bills into law,” he added.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
behind the meter, bills, community solar, dual solar, new jersey

Read Next

Investor Partners Group acquires community solar and storage developer Dimension

June 29, 2021
Investment firm Partners Group has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Dimension Renewable Energy, a US-based distributed energy platform focused on community solar and battery storage.

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

CleanCapital secures US$300 million funding to grow distributed solar portfolio

April 20, 2021
Small-scale solar specialist CleanCapital has secured a US$300 million investment from Manulife Investment Management to help grow its asset portfolio.

AES Corporation closes secures US$301 million debt facility for US community solar portfolio

April 7, 2021
Energy technology company AES Corporation has secured a US$301 million debt facility to finance the development of a community solar power project portfolio totalling 215MWdc capacity.

ReneSola returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ 2020

March 29, 2021
Solar developer ReneSola returned to net profit last year despite struggling with declining revenues throughout 2020.

Soltage forms partnership to deploy 450MW of distributed solar in US

March 23, 2021
Independent power producer (IPP) Soltage and investment manager Harrison Street have formed a partnership to invest US$250 million in the former’s solar and energy storage project development pipeline.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

News

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

News

Japan awards 208MW in oversubscribed eighth solar auction

News

IRS extends safe harbour for solar projects under ITC notice

News

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021