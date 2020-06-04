Boviet Solar ranked as Top Performer in PVEL’s 2020 scorecard for second consecutive year

Boviet Solar received two Top Performer awards with two different modules, both in the Potential-Induced Degradation (PID) test, according to PV Tech’s analysis. Image: Boviet Solar

Vietnam-based PV module and OEM manufacturer Boviet Solar has achieved ‘Top Performer’ status in PV Evolution Labs' (PVEL) ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ report for the second consecutive year.

The annual ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ has recently been published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech, via its TechTalk Webinar Series.

According to PV Tech’s analysis, Boviet Solar has been the only Vietnam-based PV manufacturer to participate in the annual scorecard test, although Trina Solar provided panels for testing in the 2020 report from its manufacturing base in Van Trung Industrial Park, Vietnam as well from plants in China and Thailand.

Boviet Solar received two Top Performer awards with two different modules, both in the Potential-Induced Degradation (PID) test, according to PV Tech’s analysis. Both module types had appeared in the 2019 scorecard, achieving six Top Performer awards.