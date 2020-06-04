Boviet Solar ranked as Top Performer in PVEL’s 2020 scorecard for second consecutive year
Boviet Solar received two Top Performer awards with two different modules, both in the Potential-Induced Degradation (PID) test, according to PV Tech’s analysis. Image: Boviet Solar
Vietnam-based PV module and OEM manufacturer Boviet Solar has achieved ‘Top Performer’ status in PV Evolution Labs' (PVEL) ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ report for the second consecutive year.
The annual ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ has recently been published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech, via its TechTalk Webinar Series.
According to PV Tech’s analysis, Boviet Solar has been the only Vietnam-based PV manufacturer to participate in the annual scorecard test, although Trina Solar provided panels for testing in the 2020 report from its manufacturing base in Van Trung Industrial Park, Vietnam as well from plants in China and Thailand.
Boviet Solar received two Top Performer awards with two different modules, both in the Potential-Induced Degradation (PID) test, according to PV Tech’s analysis. Both module types had appeared in the 2019 scorecard, achieving six Top Performer awards.
PV HeterojunctionTech
The first ever event dedicated specifically to solar PV Heterojunction manufacturing and multi-GW production challenges and opportunities. Meet the global community driving Heterojunction to multi-GW status in mass production today in the spectacular setting of St. Petersburg in Russia.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
SOLARWATT passes LeTID IEC test by VDE Renewables
-
Vikram Solar scores seven ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’
-
REC Group in ‘Top Performer’ clean sweep of PVEL’s 2020 scorecard with TwinPeak 2 panel
-
ZNShine achieves six ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’
-
Seraphim acknowledged as ‘Top Performer’ twice in PVELs 2020 scorecard PID test
Comments