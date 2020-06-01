JinkoSolar scores 10 ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

JinkoSolar had entered four different modules into the PVEL tests that each achieved at least one Top Performer award in the four historical reliability testing regimes, resulting receiving a total of eight Top Performer awards, according to PV Tech’s annual analysis of PVEL’s scorecard Top Performers. Image: JinkoSolar

Leading’ Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, JinkoSolar has secured a total of 10 ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, after its sixth consecutive year of entering the test.

The annual ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ has been published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech, via its TechTalk Webinar Series.

JinkoSolar had entered four different modules into the PVEL tests that each achieved at least one Top Performer award in the four historical reliability testing regimes, resulting receiving a total of eight Top Performer awards, according to PV Tech’s annual analysis of PVEL’s scorecard Top Performers.

However, the SMSL also received a further two awards in the new PAN file test for module performance simulations in the field, bringing its total number of awards to 10.

Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We are proud to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year by PVEL for the reliability and performance of our modules. Being recognized as a Top Performer once again reflects our dedication and commitment to the research and development of high-quality PV products.

PVEL set the benchmarks for testing higher this year which was a challenge our R&D teams were able to rise to. I am confident that global demand for our high-quality PV products will only continue to grow as customers increasingly gravitate towards products that offer the highest efficiency, long-term reliability, and best return on their investments."

JinkoSolar is also one of only two global PV module manufacturers that have been recognized as a Top Performer every year since 2014.