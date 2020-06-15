JinkoSolar taking mono-module capacity to 25GW as shipment guidance remains at 18-20GW
Kangping Chen, JinkoSolar's chief executive officer said, "Technology remains central to strengthening our competitive edge in the market. We recently launched a new Tiger Pro series module with a maximum power output of 580W. The pandemic has actually accelerated the adoption of high-efficiency premium products by downstream partners which is allowing the industry to transition into the 500W ultra-high efficiency era earlier than expected. Image: JinkoSolar
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, JinkoSolar has reiterated previous solar module shipment guidance for 2020 to be in the range of 18-20GW, while updating monocrystalline-based module capacity would reach the 25GW milestone by the end of the year.
JinkoSolar has reiterated previous solar module shipment guidance for 2020 to be in the range of 18-20GW, while updating monocrystalline-based module capacity would reach the 25GW milestone by the end of the year.
The SMSL also noted that mono wafer production capacity had been ramped to 18GW in April 2020, compared to reaching 16GW of annual production at the end of 2019.
However, mono-PERC cell-based capacity is only planned to expand by 400MW in 2020 to 11GW, while n-type mono cell capacity will remain unchanged at 800MW in 2020.
The SMSL also noted that mono wafer production capacity had been ramped to 18GW in April 2020, compared to reaching 16GW of annual production at the end of 2019.
JinkoSolar would seem to have increased it focus on an asset-lite solar cell strategy, increasing dependence on key third-party merchant cell producers such as Aiko Solar and Tongwei, which supports a low capital expenditure approach. The SMSL guided 2020 capex to be around US$350 million, compared to estimates of arond US$500 million in 2019.
Kangping Chen, JinkoSolar's chief executive officer said, "Technology remains central to strengthening our competitive edge in the market. We recently launched a new Tiger Pro series module with a maximum power output of 580W. The pandemic has actually accelerated the adoption of high-efficiency premium products by downstream partners which is allowing the industry to transition into the 500W ultra-high efficiency era earlier than expected. We continue to lead the industry by developing and launching innovative premium products, leveraging our highly-skilled R&D team, industry-leading research platform and expanding capacity to bring mass-produced cutting-edge products to market."
The SMSL also noted that it expected the COVID-19 pandemic to lead to a significant decrease in global solar demand, causing a decrease in the market price of solar modules.
Understanding and benefiting from the rapid shift to larger PV panel sizes for utility-scale project
This TechTalk webinar will examine the main ranges of utility panels available from 400Wp to above 500Wp and decode the specifics of the major technologies, whilst analyzing the benefits from a system usage point of view. The webinar will also introduce the JA Solar Deep Blue series of modules up to and beyond 530Wp. Find out more.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
Seraphim supplying ‘S3’ series 166mm half-cell panels to Raystech in Australia
-
Astronergy scores highest ‘Top Performer’ status in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’
-
Trina Solar returns to stock market in China after three-year hiatus
-
Yingli Green enters court restructuring in China
-
JinkoSolar’s ‘Tiger Pro’ panels first to pass latest IEC salt mist corrosion standard
Comments