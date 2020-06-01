LONGi Solar garners 20 ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

PV Tech’s analysis has highlighted that LONGi Solar was one of only four PV manufacturers that achieved a clean sweep of the four reliability tests with its HiMO 1 mono-PERC module. Image: LONGi Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, LONGi Solar has more than doubled its tally of ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, while joining an elite group in achieving Top Performer status in all four reliability tests for a PV module.

PV Tech’s analysis has highlighted that LONGi Solar was one of only four PV manufacturers that achieved a clean sweep of the four reliability tests with its HiMO 1 mono-PERC module. An elite group of PV manufacturers in the 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard with a total of only eight different modules in total, achieving the feat.

These tests include the Thermal Cycling (600 cycles); Damp Heat (2000 hours); Dynamic Mechanical Load (1000 cycles+ Thermal Cycling 50 cycles + Humidity Freeze 30 cycles) and the PID (192 hours) tests with less than the allowed 2% performance degradation deviation from standard to achieve Top Performer status in the four tests.



Dr. Hongbin Fang, Director of Product and Technology, LONGi Solar said, “Since 2015, we have used our PQP test results to build worldwide recognition of LONGi’s high performing, reliable and innovative products. The PQP is now an important step in our go-to market process for new products and new BOM combinations.”

Further analysis by PV Tech of the PVEL scorecards showed that LONGi Solar had secured nine awards in 2019 scorecard, compared to 20 awards in the 2020 report, the second highest number of Top Performer awards in this years report.

The SMSL had also entered the largest number (13) of different modules to be tested for the PVEL’s 2020 test that each had received at least one Top Performer award in one of the historical four testing regimes.

The annual ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ has been published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech, via its TechTalk Webinar Series.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business at PVEL added, “Over the past several years, multiple LONGi BOMs have demonstrated strong performance in PVEL’s extended reliability and performance testing for the Product Qualification Program. We commend LONGi for once again achieving Top Performer designations in 2020.”

LONGi Solar has participated in the PVEL tests for the fourth consecutive year.