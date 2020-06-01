Seraphim acknowledged as ‘Top Performer’ twice in PVELs 2020 scorecard PID test

Seraphim has participated in the historical four module reliability tests three times and has consecutively achieved ‘Top Performer’ status in the PID test in the last two years, according to PV Tech’s annual analysis of Top Performers in the PVEL scorecard. Image: PVEL & Seraphim's Jim Wood at 2019 awards. Image: PVEL

Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co has been recognised in PVEL’s 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard with two different mono-PERC modules achieving ‘Top Performer’ status in the PID test.

The annual 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard has been published in partnership with DNV GL and was recently announced globally in collaboration with PV Tech, via its TechTalk Webinar Series.

Jim Wood, Vice President of North America for Seraphim Solar said, “We have over 300 quality check points that we go through on every module that is manufactured in real time. You can actually log on to our website and see your module made in real time, where you get to see the three EL test images of the modules, you get to see what the flash data looks like, you get to see what was the temperature of the back sheet when it was installed onto the back of the module.”