Seraphim signs 150MW wholesale module supply agreement

The deal between Seraphim and Raystech was signed at SNEC 2020. Image: Seraphim.

Module manufacturer Seraphim has penned a 150MW module supply deal with wholesaler and solar importer Raystech.

The deal will see Seraphim supply Raystech with its S3 series half-cell modules which have maximum power output of 440W. They integrate 166mm silicon cells alongside multi-busbar and half-cut cell technologies, and have a conversion efficiency in excess of 19.78%.

Having signed an initial agreement for 50MW in June of this year, Raystech has returned to bolster its supply of the module series. Hang Wei, chief executive at Raystech, said the collaboration between the two firms would “inject fresh vitality” into the global market.

Raystech ships modules to Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Europe, and Seraphim president Polaris Li said the company’s distribution network was cause for optimism for the company.

The deal was signed at SNEC 2020.