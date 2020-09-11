Statkraft picks up 275MWdc Irish solar portfolio from Lightsource BP

Image: Lightsource BP.

Statkraft Ireland has picked up a 275MWdc portfolio of late-stage development solar projects in Ireland from Lightsource BP.

The projects, all of which boast full planning permission and grid connection agreements, are located in Meath, Laois, Tipperary and Cork counties of Ireland.

One of the projects, the 78MWp/52MW Blundelstown array, was successful in Ireland’s recent Renewable Electricity Support Scheme auction. Statkraft was among the major winners of the tender, bagging contracts for 276MW of utility-scale solar.

Lightsource BP said the presence of planning permission and grid connections would allow Statkraft to land a route to market and financing, paving the way for construction to begin on the portfolio.

Statkraft Ireland managing director, Kevin O’Donovan, said: "We are very pleased to be adding to our rapidly-expanding portfolio with this suite of projects which dovetail perfectly with our ongoing efforts to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Lightsource bp has an established track record and as such, the high quality of each development rendered this bundle of solar farms, an extremely attractive proposition for us".

Lightsource BP CEO for Europe and international, Kareen Boutonnat, praised the company for developing and investing across Ireland since 2015.

"Completing this transaction with Statkraft Ireland proves the capability of our team in developing high quality, competitively priced projects, and we are also very pleased with the successful win in the RESS-1 auction".