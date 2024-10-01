Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Nextracker opens PV tracker R&D facility in India

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Balance of System, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Solex Energy to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

News

The PV industry’s transformation: Seraphim’s 13-year journey to PV breakthroughs

Features, Editors' Blog

BayWa reports lower revenues in H1 2024, as renewable power asset value fluctuates

News

Nextracker opens PV tracker R&D facility in India

News

Australian government allocates AU$21 million to boost solar pv capacity in Queensland LREZs

News

Patrizia, Mitsui joint venture to invest US$100 million in Philippine solar PV developer

News

Western Australia’s Exmouth to run on 80% renewable energy from solar PV and batteries

News

Bringing solar availability assumptions back down to earth: the case for adjusting to 97%

Features, Guest Blog

California governor vetoes school and apartment buildings self-consumption bill

News

New Mexico approves US$942 million bond for Ebon Solar cell manufacturing plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Indian tracker R&D facility is Nextracker’s third facility globally, with one in the US and one in Brazil. Image: Nextracker.

Solar tracker supplier Nextracker has opened a solar tracker research and development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad, India.

The facility, dubbed the Center for Solar Excellence, spans 13 acres and will feature a 30,000 square foot laboratory, a comprehensive solar tracker installation and training facilities covering the entire lifecycle of a PV project. It will also foster workforce development by delivering installer training courses to engineering procurement and construction companies (EPCs) and third-party installers on solar tracker best practices for design, installation, commissioning, software, and operations and maintenance (O&M) of advanced PV tracker systems.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This is the third R&D facility that Nextracker has in operations, with one in the US, near the company’s headquarters in Northern California and another in Sao Paulo, Brazil that was opened in 2022.

Howard Wenger, president at Nextracker, said: “Nextracker is further deepening its commitment to developing solar technology in India with a new Center for Solar Excellence in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art facility advances our ability to optimize our local customer’s needs into the product design.”

“Through this new centre, we aim to develop high-performance solar trackers that significantly enhance energy capture, particularly during critical peak periods in the early morning and late afternoon,” added Wenger. Earlier this year, Wenger spoke with PV Tech Premium about the importance of investing in R&D and how it allowed the company to bring new products to market—both hardware and software—as well as driving down the levelised cost of energy.

In India, the company has an annual solar tracker manufacturing capacity of over 10GW, with 95% of the tracker’s components manufactured in India.

Nextracker’s expansions in 2024

The inauguration of a third R&D facility in India is the latest development in Nextracker’s expansion this year. Earlier this year, the company expanded its foundation business with the acquisition of two foundation companies: Ojjo in June and Solar Pile International in August. This was further enhanced with Nextracker’s launch of NX Anchor, its new tracker foundation system it unveiled last month during RE+ in Anaheim.

This is in addition to the company’s continued growth in US domestic manufacturing capacity, with a second PV tracker manufacturing line in Nevada—in collaboration with industrial manufacturing services company Unimacts—less than a year after opening the first and the expansion of its plant in Pennsylvania to 4GW.

Furthermore, the company remained—for a ninth consecutive year—the largest solar tracker supplier in 2023, with a 23% market share. Global shipments of solar trackers hit 92GW in 2023, a 23% increase from the previous year due to a strong year in the utility-scale segment globally, according to a report from research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show India 2024

3 October 2024
India Expo Centre, Greater Noida
Welcome to the 2nd edition of The Battery Show India, where brilliance meets innovation! Join us as we unite engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and visionary thinkers from across the globe. Together, we'll unlock the door to ground-breaking products, explore the latest advancements, and forge powerful solutions that will shape the future. Prepare to be energized like never before! See you on 03-04-05 October 2024. at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.
More Info
india, nextracker, research and development, solar tracker

Read Next

An Amp Energy India project.

Solex Energy to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

October 1, 2024
Solex will 'explore' the development of a 2GW solar cell production facility with the capacity to ramp up to 5GW.
Quad Leaders, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and President Joe Biden of the US, met in Delaware, US, over the weekend (21 September). Image: Australian government.

Australia to open the first round of Quad’s AU$50 million clean energy supply chain initiative

September 23, 2024
Australia has confirmed that the first round of the Quad Clean Energy Supply Chains Diversification Program will open in November 2024.
Community solar project in the US from developer Pivot Energy

Global solar additions to hit 593GW in 2024, says Ember

September 19, 2024
The world is on pace to add 593GW of new solar power capacity in 2024, a 29% increase over the capacity added in 2023.
Image: Gautam Solar.

Gautam Solar to build 2GW TOPCon solar cell plant in India

September 18, 2024
Gautam Solar estimated its investment in the 2GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing plant to be nearly US$120 million.
Image: Adani Group

Adani Green Energy inks 5GW PPA for Khavda PV project

September 17, 2024
The power will be produced at the Khavda solar park, a hybrid technology renewable energy generation facility with a maximum output of 30GW located in the Indian state of Gujarat.
A project using Solar Steel trackers.

Solar Steel and Solarig sign 62MW tracker supply deal for Spain project

September 12, 2024
Solar Steel and Solarig have signed a deal that will see the former supply 62MW of trackers to the latter’s upcoming project in Seville.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

California governor vetoes school and apartment buildings self-consumption bill

News

DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

News

New Mexico approves US$942 million bond for Ebon Solar cell manufacturing plant

News

Trump win unlikely to have significant impact on energy transition

News

TotalEnergies commissions 1.2GW Texas solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

Meyer Berger delays H1 2024 results to October, reports falling sales figures in preliminary results

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.