Nextracker opens tracker component manufacturing line in California

By Simon Yuen
The new manufacturing line includes dedicated production of Nextracker’s patented self-powered controllers. Image: Nextracker

Solar tracker supplier Nextracker and electronics component manufacturer Asteelflash, a subsidiary of electronics design and manufacturing company Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), have opened a manufacturing line to produce Nextracker’s patented components for solar tracking technology in California.

The new manufacturing line includes dedicated production of Nextracker’s patented self-powered controllers and high voltage power supply. Key components of the controllers include printed circuit board assembly, battery integration, and other essential components used in its solar tracking technology.

Nextracker described the controllers as the “brain” of its power supply, which enables precision control of its tracker systems such as NX Horizon. The company added that its self-powered controllers are powered by a battery, allowing the trackers to still function even if grid power is down.

The manufacturing line is housed in an existing facility in Fremont, California and represents more than a US$3 million initial joint investment.

“Nextracker is thrilled to work with Asteelflash/USI as we continue to put in place the domestic manufacturing capacity we need to serve the rapidly growing solar market. We are pleased to add California to our production capability with Silicon Valley having some of the best tech talent in the world,” said Dan Shugar, CEO and founder of Nextracker.

In the meantime, renewables company Clearway Energy Group  recently procured 2GW of trackers from Nextracker. Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway, said: “With Nextracker’s precise control over tracker row angles and rapid stowing capabilities in extreme weather conditions, our growing fleet will set new standards of module protection and help ensure the reliability and resilience of the solar industry.”

Nextracker has been expanding its supply capacity for domestic demand and export. In May, the company commissioned a new factory to produce steel components for its tracker systems. The facility was opened in partnership with MSS Steel Tubes USA, a joint venture subsidiary between Portuguese Metalogalva Group and Soufer Group of Brazil.

