Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Phanes Group to develop 200MWac solar project in Uzbekistan

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Phanes Group to develop 200MWac solar project in Uzbekistan

News

J-Power subsidiary to turn Virginia coal plant into solar-plus-storage facility

News

REC Silicon terminates silicon ingot and wafer partnership with US-based Violet Power

News

Solar glass manufacturers expecting slide in prices after record-breaking 2020

News

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

Editors' Blog, Features

EBRD finances 12.9MW floating solar project in Albania

News

Azure Power sells rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables

News

Renewables sector shows ‘resilience’ in 2020 with strong solar installs across Asia – IRENA

News

LONGi takes aim at green hydrogen market with new business unit

News

How solar can bring SMEs into the power purchase agreement fold

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
From left: Martin Haupts, CEO of Phanes Group, and Laziz Sh. Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade. Image: Phanes Group.

Dubai-based Phanes Group has signed a deal with the government of Uzbekistan to develop a 200MWac PV project in the country.

The agreement includes the technical and commercial terms for building, owning and operating the project, including facilities that will connect it to a substation.

Phanes has also secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for the facility, which will be constructed in the Navoiy region.

The solar developer and asset manager said the project will “significantly” increase Uzbekistan’s current PV capacity and contribute to the government’s plans to reach 5GW of installed solar by 2030.

“Our country is strongly committed to a low-carbon strategy and increasing the share of renewable energy in our energy mix. Solar energy is an important part of this strategy and Phanes Group’s assistance will contribute to the success of this latest project,” said Sherzod Khodjaev, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Energy.

While Uzbekistan is heavily reliant on fossil fuels, with most of its electricity supplied by natural gas, the country’s solar sector was recently boosted by Masdar achieving financial close for a 100MW project, which is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
central asia, phanes group, power purchase agreement, ppa, uzbekistan

Read Next

How solar can bring SMEs into the power purchase agreement fold

April 1, 2021
As the solar industry has matured and sustainable investment has moved up on the global market’s list of priorities, power purchase agreements (PPAs) have become a mutually beneficial arrangement between developers and the corporate world. But SMEs have remained difficult to cater for in comparison to larger, more bankable offtakers or utilities with permanent facilities. Edith Hancock explores how this might be changing.

Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

March 31, 2021
Solar technology company Nextracker has secured a deal to supply 125MW of its NX Horizon trackers to a number of Spanish project sites owned by independent power producer (IPP) Solaria.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

March 30, 2021
A round-up of project updates from across the global solar industry, including updates from Israel's Shikun & Binui, independent power producer Sonnedix and UK-based Hive Energy.

US ROUND-UP: Massachusetts Climate Bill, Invenergy’s 250MW project in Indiana, Apple-backed solar plant comes online

March 19, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including updates from Invenergy, SunPower and the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

March 10, 2021
Total has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with telecoms operator Orange that will allow for the development for 12 solar projects in France.

Lightsource BP lands PPA for service stations in New South Wales

March 10, 2021
Lightsource BP has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with electricity company Snowy Hydro to supply 88 service stations in New South Wales, Australia with solar energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ panel era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021