Photon Energy Group doubles electricity sales revenue on the back of high European power prices

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Electricity revenue generated in the nine first months of 2022 has already outperformed numbers from the whole of 2021. Image: Photon Energy Group.

Solar project developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group saw its revenue soar last quarter thanks to elevated power prices in Europe.

The company’s electricity sales revenue more than doubled in the third quarter of 2023 to €15 million (US$14.57 million), up from €6.5 million in Q3 2021.

Those results build on a previous record quarter for the company when in Q2 2022 its revenue reached €10.9 million.

The revenue generated in July and August 2022 alone was 75.3% higher than Photon’s entire electricity revenues generated in Q3 2021.

As most of the company’s portfolio (83%) consists of selling electricity directly to the grid at market prices, it has so far generated €30.8 million of revenues in the nine first months of 2022, a 50% increase from the whole of 2021 that saw it make €19.4 million from electricity revenues.

Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group, said: “The energy market environment fully validates our merchant strategy for our IPP portfolio and allows for the significant operating leverage in our business to become ever more visible.”

At the end of last month, European Union countries agreed to impose a cap on operational solar PV plants as part of a package of emergency measures aimed at reducing costs for consumers. Ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states agreed to cap the market revenues at €180/MWh (US$177/MWh) for ‘inframarginal’ electricity generators given the “unexpectedly large financial gains” such operators have made over the energy crisis.

However, individual member states are able to set a higher revenue cap if they see fit and SolarPower Europe said it is “deeply concerned” about patchwork implementation as it urged member states to stick to the EU-level cap of €180/MWh and apply the cap on net market revenues only. LevelTen has said a patchwork implementation of the EU’s power revenue cap could stall renewables development and dent investment.

Earlier this month, Photon secured a €28.1 million long-term refinancing for its 14.6MW Czech portfolio of nine power plants that were connected to the grid in 2009 and 2010.

Moreover, the company has a proprietary solar portfolio with a total capacity of 91.9MW, with seven plants currently under construction in Romania with a capacity of 28.3MWp. These projects are expected to be connected to the grid by the end of the year.

Including the projects in Romania, Photon Energy has a development pipeline of 892MW in its key markets in Central Eastern Europe (Romania, Hungary and Poland) and Australia.

The company has reinforced its 2022 financial guidance – which was increased during its Q2 results – for the year, with revenues of €85 million and an EBITDA of €24 million forecast, said Hotar.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar CEE in Warsaw, Poland during 8-9 November. The event will focus on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Hungary.

company results, czech republic, financial results, independent power producer, LargeScaleCEE, merchant solar, photon energy, romania

Read Next

Tongwei Solar expecting US$3 billion in profit for Q1 – Q3 2022 as high polysilicon prices, strong demand drive growth

October 11, 2022
Leading polysilicon manufacturer Tongwei Solar is expecting its revenue for the first nine months of 2022 to soar as a result of strong demand for silicon products and its expanded production capacity.

Romanian partners to build 450MW of solar PV

October 3, 2022
Romanian oil company OMV Petrom and state-owned utility Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia) will build 450MW of solar PV in Romania.
Ukraine’s solar trade body aims for 17GW of solar capacity by 2030, one million solar rooftops

September 30, 2022
As trade bodies call for Ukraine to reach 50% renewables in its power mix by 2030, it will need to install 17GW of solar PV.

Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early

September 28, 2022
Renewables company Voltalia expects to achieve 2.6GW of renewables in operation or under construction in 2022, a year ahead of schedule.

Plenitude’s new partnership to develop 1.5GW of solar and wind in Italy and Spain

September 26, 2022
Plenitude, a renewables subsidiary of oil major Eni, has partnered with IPP Infrastrutture to develop 1.5GW of solar PV and wind projects in Italy and Spain.

REPowerEU scenario could double number of solar jobs in EU by 2030

September 21, 2022
Under the REPowerEU scenario to install 750GWdc of solar across the European Union by 2030, the bloc will require 1 million solar workers, double the numbers from 2021.

