Premier Energies commissions 5.6GW solar module facility in Telangana

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has commissioned a 5.6GW solar module manufacturing facility in Seetharampur, Telangana.
Spread across 75 acres, the facility can produce four G12R zero busbar tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules every 16 seconds, the company said.
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With this addition, Premier Energies’ total module manufacturing capacity has reached 11.1GW. The plant has commenced trial production and is expected to generate around 2,000 local jobs.
Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director of Premier Energies said: “The commissioning of this new plant is a significant milestone in our journey toward a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem. By leveraging advanced technologies and scaling across the value chain – from ingots to modules – we are positioning ourselves to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solutions at scale and support India’s clean energy transition.”
According to the firm, the facility features highly automated solar module production lines, delivering precision, consistent quality and high throughput while lowering operating costs. Additionally, AI-enabled fault detection allows real-time defect identification and correction, improving module reliability and performance.
New Delhi-based Premier Energies is advancing towards having fully integrated manufacturing capabilities across ingots, wafers, cells, and modules, while expanding into battery storage and inverter manufacturing.
Recently, the firm launched India’s first zero busbar (0BB) TOPCon solar cell, marking a move away from the conventional 10BB and 16BB designs commonly used in the industry.
In October 2025, Premier bolstered its solar supply chain by acquiring a 51% stake in transformer manufacturer Transcon and inverter maker KSolare Energy. The company invested INR5 billion (US$57 million) in Transcon and INR1.7 billion (US$19 million) in KSolare alongside Syrma SGS Technology, reinforcing its footprint across the solar manufacturing and power electronics value chain.
Meanwhile, the company commissioned a 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad, Telangana, in June 2025. The facility is designed to deliver over 25% cell efficiency using a 16-busbar design to enhance power output.