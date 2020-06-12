Ginlong’s new ‘Solis Hybrid’ inverter equips EU residential market with maximum storage benefits

This new high voltage hybrid inverter also carries the latest 5th Generation Solis inverter technology, making it one of the most technically advanced hybrid inverters available, according to the company. Image: Ginlong Solis

Ginlong Technologies has introduced its latest hybrid energy storage inverter across EU markets. The three-phase Solis-HVES (High Voltage Energy Storage) will be rolled out to homeowners through July and August. With one of the highest conversion efficiencies on the market, Solis is intended to maximise residential solar-plus-storage systems with an intelligent, reliable, and secure Smart Home Solution.

Problem

As the energy supply market shifts at pace in how energy is supplied, costed, and consumed, homeowners need to be able to adapt to how, when and what electricity they are drawing on. Residential energy consumers across the EU need to maximise their energy self-consumption, safely and reliably.

Solution

The new 5G hybrid inverter brings a high conversion efficiency of 98.4% to solar-plus-storage systems. Its 1.6 PV-to-battery ratio supports load and battery supply, improves system utilisation and boosts generation – increasing ROI for the residential market. With dynamic MPPT (2 MPPTs with 4 DC inputs), and a maximum 26A DC input current, it is compatible with various applications, including bi-facial modules. With 10kW in charging and discharging power, the customer will need less time to ensure a healthy battery state-of-charge value and can also carry more critical loads.

Customers can maximise their self-consumption with flexible operating modes such as time-of-use and off-grid backup, enabling smart time shifting to leverage time-of-use schedules and optimise energy use. An intelligent battery management system (BMS) keeps the battery running safely through real-time monitoring of its temperature, state of charge, and charge and discharge current. The inverter’s arc-fault circuit interrupter further protects the safety of the PV system.

Applications

Intelligent solar PV energy storage system for residential markets across the EU.

Platform

The Solis Hybrid inverter’s smart EMS functions are among the latest safety components that protect homes and let homeowners access power through blackouts both safely and reliably. This new high voltage hybrid inverter also carries the latest 5th Generation Solis inverter technology, making it one of the most technically advanced hybrid inverters available, according to the company.

Availability

The roll-out to Italy, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, South Africa and Australia will extend through July and August 2020.