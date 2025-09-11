Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European PEARL project develops flexible perovskite cell with 21.6% conversion efficiency

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Europe

Latest

Founder Group secures EPC contract for 30MW Malaysian solar plant

News

Ib vogt inks 70MW solar vPPA in Romania

News

Madison Energy secures US$800 million to expand US clean energy portfolio

News

European PEARL project develops flexible perovskite cell with 21.6% conversion efficiency

News

Renewable energy among targets of US$634m EBRD climate finance package

News

Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

News

US cell producer presses on with expansion plans despite policy uncertainty

News

Italy: ‘Right now, it doesn’t make sense to invest in co-located storage’

News

Solar growth in Central European countries outstrips EU average as coal declines

News

How US solar manufacturing is weathering the policy storm

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
VTT researchers working with the PEARL Consortium.
VTT researchers developed a roll-to-roll (R2R) production process involving flexible minimodules, in tandem with a team from TNO. Image: PEARL Consortium.

European research initiative the PEARL Consortium has developed perovskite solar cells with carbon electrodes with a conversion efficiency of 21.6%.

This is one of the consortium’s main achievements in the first 18 months of its work, and was achieved by the Spanish research institute ICIQ. Other milestones include the development of a 17.03% efficient cell with “greener perovskite solvents”, in tandem with the University of Rome Tor Vergata; a cell with a conversion efficiency of 14.8% that uses a new cell printing process, developed with Finnish organisation VTT; and the launch of a cell with a 9.1% conversion efficiency with a slot-die coated perovskite stack, completed with Dutch research institute TNO.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The consortium has also developed a “protective encapsulation” that keeps solar cells stable for over 2,000 hours under damp-heat conditions, which is notable as other industry leading technologies, such as tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), have been shown to suffer “significant degradation” in damp heat testing.

Improving cells’ performances in such environments will improve power generation for solar projects in these environments, and make investment decisions in solar projects in these countries more attractive.

VTT and TNO have also developed a roll-to-roll (R2R) production process involving flexible minimodules, covering an area of 36cm2 and with a conversion efficiency of 4.5%.

The R2R process, which involves the production of rolls of modules constantly to enhance throughput and reduce production costs, could be a means to expand production to a commercial scale, which is the next significant milestone for the perovskite sector, and where much of the recent innovation has focused.

Earlier this month, researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), Freiburg University and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) found that the passivation of perovskite cells is possible in combination with industry-standard silicon cells, which they described as “a solid foundation” for future research.

Aiming for 25% conversion efficiency

“These achievements bring us firmly within reach of our 25% target—paving the way to low-cost, high-performance solar modules for applications from building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) to the Internet of Things,” said Dr Riikka Suhonen, PEARL project coordinator at VTT.

The news comes as the PEARL Consortium reaches the halfway stage of its three-year programme. Funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme, with support from UK Research and Innovation and the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation, the programme aims to produce low-cost flexible perovskite solar cells with carbon electrodes, with a conversion efficiency of 25%, by October 2026.

The researchers expect to “further optimise” its R2R manufacturing process over the next 18 months, test larger modules for outdoor use, publish results on its product life cycle assessment and develop “pilot-scale production protocols” to inform scaled-up operations. The consortium aims to bring flexible solar cells to market for the BIPV and internet of things sectors in particular.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
cells, eu, europe, horizon europe, iciq, pearl consortium, perovskites, research, TNO, university of rome tor vergata, vtt

Read Next

The EBRD headquarters in London.

Renewable energy among targets of US$634m EBRD climate finance package

September 11, 2025
The EBRD has launched a new programme to improve access to green financing and support energy investments such as renewable power projects.
image

Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

September 10, 2025
A project claimed to be Germany’s largest agriPV plant has been commissioned in the north-east of the country.
Toyo Solar manufacturing.

Toyo Solar ships 1.6GW PV cells in H1 2025 amid shift to US market

September 10, 2025
Japanese solar cell manufacturer Toyo Solar has sold 1.6GW of solar PV cells in the first half of 2025, driving revenue of around US$139 million.
Overview of the Lidso solar PV plant in Denmark developed by European Energy

European PV buyer sentiment remains low, but stable, in August

September 9, 2025
The average price of solar modules sold in Europe fell marginally between July and August, while buyers’ confidence remained steady.
A 2.2MWp solar project in France. Image: Apex Energies.

France awards 971MW of ground-mount solar in latest tender

September 8, 2025
France has awarded 971MW of ground-mount solar capacity, to 165 projects, in the eighth round of the PPE2 PV tender.
Perovskite thin film test cells

Fraunhofer ISE, KAUST advance perovskite tandem cell passivation in ‘crucial step for industrialisation’

September 5, 2025
Scientists from Germany and Saudi Arabia have discovered that perovskite thin-film cells are compatible with current industry standard silicon solar cells, which they claim is a “crucial step toward the industrialisation of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RE+ product launches: Canadian Solar low-carbon modules, FTC Solar new tracker, NovaSource’s AI-platform

News

Iberdrola signs 77MW PPA with Italian retailer Selex

News

Vikram Solar reports 79.7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 FY26

News

Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

News

Toyo Solar ships 1.6GW PV cells in H1 2025 amid shift to US market

News

Renewable energy among targets of US$634m EBRD climate finance package

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.