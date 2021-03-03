Solar Media
News

PV Tech Power 26 out now: Solar as electricity’s new king, Japan and Vietnam markets in focus and more

The latest edition of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 26 – is now available to download.

Volume 26 of PV Tech Power charts solar’s rise to the throne as the king of electricity markets, looking at what’s driving continued cost declines, how solar can install as much as 200GW in 2021 and what the last remaining barriers to deployment are.

As you’ll read, an increasing number of international solar markets are acting as growth engines for the technology, and we profile a handful of these in our Market Watch section. We have updates from Japan, which has established an ambitious net zero target, and Vietnam, which witnessed an enormous solar boom in 2020.

We also get the latest from the Indian solar market as it prepares for a major rebound in solar installs this year.

Other features in this issue include:

  • Going H2: The challenges and benefits of integrating solar and hydrogen
    Behind the scenes at solar-hydrogen facilities
  • Data cleaning – How a growing, ageing solar fleet is changing O&M
    New technologies and approaches in a richly competitive field
  • Longer-duration storage in focus
    A special three-part feature exploring the enormous potential of long-duration energy storage technologies

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 26 via our new subscription service here. PV Tech is also currently offering a limited-time offer to PV Tech Premium, its new subscription service providing exclusive news, business-critical insight and analysis. Your PV Tech Premium subscription includes unlimited access to PV Tech Power issues and its archive. Subscribe now for 50% of your first year by using the coupon code PREMIUMFIRST50 at check-out.

More details on PV Tech Premium can be found here.

PV Tech Premium

Electroluminescence inspection: Revisiting the hidden side of a PV module

January 29, 2021
The advancement of solar cell and module technology has meant ever larger, higher power modules are being manufactured, shipped and installed at increasing speeds, placing new importance on product testing and inspection. Here, Enertis explores the role of electroluminescence inspection throughout the supply phase.

How do you solve a problem like the grid?

January 13, 2021
As the proliferation of grid-scale renewables accelerates, capacity on national grids is diminishing just as quickly, leading to harder to find and ever-costlier connection agreements. Liam Stoker assesses some of the alternative options grid operators are exploring to extortionate grid upgrades.

PV Tech Power 25 out now: Floating solar as PV’s ‘Third Pillar’, hurdling grid barriers and more

December 14, 2020
The latest edition of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 25 – is now available to download from the PV Tech Store.

Green hydrogen: the zero-carbon seasonal energy storage solution

December 8, 2020
One of the planet’s most abundant elements, hydrogen has the capacity to be a game-changer in decarbonising the global energy system, writes Janice Lin, founder and president of the Green Hydrogen Coalition

Europe’s moment: The green recovery and Europe’s solar sector

October 14, 2020
The European Union has pinned its hopes for an economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic on green and digital technologies. Molly Lempriere looks at the part solar could play as details are fleshed out

Is solar ready for the high-power era?

September 29, 2020
The rapid evolution of photovoltaic technology has continued, as modules with peak power outputs in excess of 550W are emerging fast. Driven by a thirst for more power and increasingly larger cells, developers and EPC now face tougher procurement decisions than ever before. But is the industry ready for such a jump? Liam Stoker investigates

