PV Tech Power 26 out now: Solar as electricity’s new king, Japan and Vietnam markets in focus and more

The latest edition of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 26 – is now available to download.

Volume 26 of PV Tech Power charts solar’s rise to the throne as the king of electricity markets, looking at what’s driving continued cost declines, how solar can install as much as 200GW in 2021 and what the last remaining barriers to deployment are.

As you’ll read, an increasing number of international solar markets are acting as growth engines for the technology, and we profile a handful of these in our Market Watch section. We have updates from Japan, which has established an ambitious net zero target, and Vietnam, which witnessed an enormous solar boom in 2020.

We also get the latest from the Indian solar market as it prepares for a major rebound in solar installs this year.

Other features in this issue include:

Going H2: The challenges and benefits of integrating solar and hydrogen

Behind the scenes at solar-hydrogen facilities

Behind the scenes at solar-hydrogen facilities Data cleaning – How a growing, ageing solar fleet is changing O&M

New technologies and approaches in a richly competitive field

New technologies and approaches in a richly competitive field Longer-duration storage in focus

A special three-part feature exploring the enormous potential of long-duration energy storage technologies

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 26 via our new subscription service here.

More details on PV Tech Premium can be found here.