Q CELLS supplies modules to portion of 370MW Angolan solar portfolio

A signing ceremony for the solar portfolio. Image: Q CELLS.

Q CELLS has secured a deal to supply its modules to part of a 370MW portfolio of seven solar projects under development in Angola, the first of which is expected to be complete next year.

The solar manufacturer will provide its Q.PEAK L-G4.5 modules to two of the seven plants, including the largest, which will have a capacity of 188MW and be located in the province of Benguela. In total, Q CELLS modules will account for 287MW of the capacity of the new portfolio.

The consortium behind the projects is led by Portugal-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm MCA Group, which has worked with US renewables company Sun Africa on the development of all seven sites. Hitachi ABB Power Grids is providing electrical infrastructure and, according to MCA, Nextracker will also be a supplier.

To fund the installations, the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) has arranged an export credit line covering 85% of their cost, guaranteed by the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN) and arranged by ING Bank. The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) funded the remaining 15%.

Angola is largely dependent on fossil fuels for its electricity generation, with major cities connected to the power grid and diesel generators often used in rural areas.

According to Goo Min, head of sales EU at Q CELLS, the regions that will receive the solar plants frequently suffer from shortages in their electricity supply: “To be able to play a huge role in ensuring that the lights stay on – and do so with the power of the sun – is extremely pleasing for Q CELLS, and fits perfectly with our ethos of delivering sustainable solutions, affordably, and where they are most needed.”