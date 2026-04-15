R.Power secures funds for 80MW Polish PV plant

R.Power Renewables said the project began construction earlier this year and is expected to connect to the Polish grid in Q2 2027. It will be connected to the transmission system operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne S.A.,via a dedicated 6km line.

In its announcement, R.Power said: “This deal comes following a very successful 2025 for our finance team, which saw our total project financing raised reach c. €150m, as we expanded our activities across multiple technologies and European markets.”

The company has become a significant player in Poland’s solar market, which is itself becoming one of the most notable markets in Europe. In February, R.Power raised US$50 million to support plans for a 70.5MW Polish PV portfolio, some of which is already operational.

Last year, the company sold off a number of PV projects it had developed in Poland. First, it sold a 49.9% minority share in 91.6MW of Polish PV capacity, then in August it announced plans to sell a 440MW ready-to-build portfolio of solar projects. At the time of the second transaction, R.Power CEO Przemysław Pięta said: “Poland remains one of the most attractive renewable energy markets in Europe, with stable fundamentals and growing investor appetite.”

Elsewhere in the Polish market, German developer Goldbeck Solar recently brought on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to build what it called Europe’s “largest” three-phase solar project, a 722MW group of three installations.