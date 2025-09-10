RE+ product launches: Canadian Solar low-carbon modules, FTC Solar new tracker, NovaSource’s AI-platform

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

NovaSource launches AI-platform, NovaVision

French operations and maintenance (O&M) firm NovaSource has launched NovaVision, an AI-driven platform to enhance asset optimisation across utility-scale solar and energy storage portfolios.

According to the firm, the platform offers predictive capabilities – including performance monitoring, anomaly detection, and guided resolution – allowing asset owners to proactively identify and address issues.

Its AI-driven anomaly and failure detection scans the entire asset fleet, identifying faults early and prioritising root causes, enabling field teams to address critical issues faster and more efficiently.

NovaVision also offers guided resolution tools that link insights directly to field operations, reducing Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and maximizing system uptime, the firm said.

The platform provides 360° site visibility, acting as “remote eyes and ears” to speed decision-making, cut reporting time, and streamline workflows. Its analytics engine detects inverter issues early via thermal anomaly tracking, reducing downtime, extending asset life, and improving system reliability.

OMCO Solar launches new control system using long-range wireless tech

US tracker manufacturer OMCO Solar has launched the OMCO Star Tracker Control System for its Origin trackers, using long-range (LoRa) wireless technology to extend range and reduce network controllers.

The OMCO Star Tracker Control System uses LoRa wireless technology with a 1-mile+ range, reducing network controllers, enabling faster commissioning, and lowering total ownership costs.

Built in one of OMCO Solar’s five US facilities, the system features a field-replaceable battery for under-3-minute maintenance, direct device communication with fewer gateways, and advanced weather resistance against wind, hail, snow, overcast, and flooding. It also provides reliable DC controls without the need for AC cables, conduit, or trenching.

Wattmore launches EnFORM for solar and storage data management

Colorado-based energy tech company Wattmore has launched Intellect EnFORM, a solar, storage, and beyond data acquisition system (DAS) and energy management interface.

The platform combines secure, ruggedised field hardware with enterprise-grade cloud analytics, offering a flexible, smart alternative to outdated solar monitoring systems.

According to Wattmore, EnFORM enables real-time monitoring, control, and optimisation of solar, storage, and energy assets across portfolios. Its proprietary AI O&M Agent, Solstice, delivers proactive insights, predictive analytics, automated reporting, and decision-making support to maximise system uptime, maintenance ROI, and regulatory compliance – all within a single cohesive platform.

Intellect EnFORM is hardware-agnostic, allowing customers to manage standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS), solar-paired BESS, or standalone solar systems through a single unified back-office platform.

FTC Solar unveils 1P Pioneer+ Terrain tracker for complex sites

US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has launched the 1P Pioneer+ Terrain Following tracker for complex sites to reduce grading, preserve terrain, and accelerate construction while maintaining performance.

According to the firm, the Pioneer+ TF offers ±10° mechanical adjustability at the center post and up to 1.5° at each line post, with up to 18 inches of undulation adjustment. Depending on site conditions, this could potentially reduce grading volumes by up to 95%.

The tracker is paired with FTC Solar’s PathFinder terrain analysis software, which evaluates site topography, balances cut-and-fill and aligns trackers to actual contours to reduce construction costs and late-stage design changes. By preserving natural drainage and minimising soil disruption, Pioneer+ TF enhances erosion control, protects habitats, and improves permitting outcomes.

Canadian Solar launches low-carbon modules with advanced HJT technology

Solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has launched Low Carbon (LC) modules, combining advanced wafer innovations with heterojunction (HJT) cell technology.

According to the company, the Low Carbon modules achieve a carbon footprint of just 285 kg CO₂eq/kW, among the lowest for silicon-based panels globally. Designed for utility-scale and commercial use, they offer up to 660Wp output and 24.4% efficiency.

Canadian Solar’s LC modules use higher ingot utilisation to increase material efficiency by around 20%, reducing carbon output, while thinner 110 μm wafers (down from 130–135 μm) cut silicon use and lower emissions by 14–19 kg CO₂ per kWp.

Streamlined HJT cell production requires just four steps at lower temperatures, reducing energy use and emissions. Overall, total energy consumption across LC module production is about 105.6 MWh per MW produced, 9%-11% lower than conventional modules.

Altogether, these improvements shorten the carbon payback time of Canadian Solar’s LC modules by approximately 11%, compared to conventional N-type silicon-based modules available today.

Solargik launches Sunnie, AI assistant for solar site operations

PV tracking and energy management company Solargik has launched Sunnie, an AI assistant designed for solar site operations.

The AI assistant is explicitly built for solar operations. It provides intuitive, plain-language interaction alongside real-time performance analysis, transforming data into actionable insights that help operators and EPCs anticipate issues, resolve problems, and optimise site production.

It provides direct interaction with live data, delivers tailored recommendations, and allows users to implement corrective actions, transforming how the solar industry approaches efficiency and energy optimisation.

Built on Solargik’s terrain-adaptive trackers and SOMA Pro SCADA platform, Sunnie integrates large language models (LLMs) with live data from inverters, batteries, and weather sensors. Continuously learning from new data and site conditions, it adds an interactive intelligence layer to Solargik’s hardware and software ecosystem.