Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

News

Solar PV deployment in Italy reached more than 1GW during H1 2022

News

Polish EPC Electrum Solutions using Huawei inverters to boost energy yield, reliability

News

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

Smartenergy acquires majority stake in Portuguese developer Rewatt

News

New South Wales receives 17GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

News

Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

News

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

News

Tongwei in first place to secure 3GW module tender from China Resources Power

News

Globeleq to develop green hydrogen hub in Egpyt with 9GW of solar and wind

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Reliance also aims to establish 20GW of solar capacity by 2025 for its “round-the-clock” green hydrogen production. Image: REC Group.

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will begin production at its 10GW solar cell and module factory in Jamnagar, India by 2024.

The facility will be vertically integrated from “quartz-to-module” by manufacturing all stages of the supply chain in the same plant, including polysilicon, ingots and wafers as well as cells and modules.

Annual capacity would then be doubled to 20GW by 2026 with the technology behind it based on module manufacturers REC Solar’s technology, which the Indian conglomerate acquired last year, as reported by PV Tech.

Since the acquisition of the Norway-headquartered company, Reliance has increased the manufacturing capacity of the module manufacturer in several countries to reach 5GW within the next two years.

Most recently, the manufacturer had ramped up recruitment for its heterojunction (HJT) module facility in India, while it has been selected by the European Union to receive a grant to support the construction of a 2GW HJT manufacturing plant in France.

Its module production in Singapore has also expanded its annual capacity from 1.2GW to 1.8GW of HJT.

Other notable technological improvements in the company’s roadmap include a target to increase HJT module efficiency from 23% to 26% by 2026 and further improving it to 28% with perovskite-tandem cell technology.

“Reliance aspires to make India a world leader in new energy manufacturing and a credible alternative to China,” said the chairman and managing director at Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani., Asia’s richest man, during the annual general meeting.

The conglomerate will also progressively transition from grey hydrogen to green hydrogen by 2025. For that, it will establish 20GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2025 to provide “round-the-clock” power and intermittent energy for green hydrogen.

Furthermore, at the beginning of the year the Indian company signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Gujarat to invest US$80 billion to establish and enable at least 100GW of renewables and setting up green technology manufacturing facilities in the state.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
cell manufacturing, green hydrogen, heterojunction, hjt, india, module manufacturing, rec solar, Reliance Industries, vertical integration

Read Next

New South Wales receives 17GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

August 30, 2022
Australia's New South Wales has received 17GW of applications for renewables generation and storage projects for its planned Illawarra REZ.

Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

August 30, 2022
Chinese tracker manufacturer Arctech has opened its first joint venture solar tracker manufacturing base in India.

Tongwei in first place to secure 3GW module tender from China Resources Power

August 30, 2022
Tongwei Solar, EGing PV and LONGi have been shortlisted as candidates for the fifth module procurement round of Hong Kong energy company China Resources Power.

Globeleq to develop green hydrogen hub in Egpyt with 9GW of solar and wind

August 30, 2022
IPP Globeleq has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a green hydrogen hub in Egypt with up to 9GW of solar PV and wind power.

SECI extends deadline for 1.6GW Indian manufactured PV module tender

August 26, 2022
Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has extended the deadline for the bid submission of domestic manufacturing of PV modules in India.

Norfund, KLP invest in 420MW solar project in India

August 24, 2022
Norfund and Norwegian pension company KLP have agreed to take a 49% stake in a 420MW solar PV plant in India developed by Enel.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

News

LONGi ships 18GW+ of modules in H1, calls TOPCon ‘transitionary’ as it targets HPBC development

News

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

News

Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

News

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022