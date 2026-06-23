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RENA Technologies to supply 6GW TOPCon solar cell equipment to India’s Emmvee Energy

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Europe

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Solar PV production equipment from RENA Technologies.
Among the solar cell production equipment in the supply agreement with Emmvee is RENA’s BatchPolyClean 3 N600, pictured above. Image: RENA Technologies.

German solar PV equipment manufacturer RENA Technologies has signed a supply agreement for solar cell production equipment with Indian manufacturer Emmvee Energy.

The solar cell equipment supply will cover a total capacity of 6GW annual nameplate and will be tailored for TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) cell technology.

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Among the equipment included in the supply agreement are several units each of BatchTex 3 N600, InEtchSide 4+ BSG (Borosilicate Glass removal), InEtchSide 4+ PSG (Phosphosilicate glass removal), BatchEtch 3 N600, and BatchPolyClean 3 N600 for high-volume, high-yield manufacturing environments.

In addition to the production equipment supply, the agreement includes integrated wastewater management systems for each tool, which ensure compliance with stringent environmental standards and support sustainable manufacturing operations.

“This order represents a significant milestone not only for our company but also for the expansion of domestic photovoltaic manufacturing in India,” said RENA CEO, Peter Schneidewind. “By enabling high-efficiency TOPCon cell production at gigawatt scale, we are supporting our long-term customer in building a competitive and sustainable supply chain. This project highlights the strength of our technology portfolio and the trust in European processing expertise.”

The agreement also encompasses long-term on-site and remote service capabilities, 24/7 technical support, customer training programs and a dedicated spare parts package to ensure maximum uptime and operational efficiency, backed by the RENA-owned spare parts warehouse in Chennai, India.

Although RENA and Emmvee have not disclosed for which facility the equipment will be used, it is likely that it will be for the Indian manufacturer’s 6GW solar cell and module assembly plant in the southern state of Karnataka. Last December, Emmvee unveiled that it had started construction at the facility, while it had begun operations at a 2.5GW module assembly plant, also in Karnataka.

cell production, emmvee, india, manufacturing equipment, PV equipment, rena technologies, topcon

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