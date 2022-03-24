Solar Media
News

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid 'great demand' for solar in Europe

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid 'great demand' for solar in Europe

New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital’s development plans after US$900m raise

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

Atlas Renewable Energy switches on 244MWp solar PV project in Chile

A PV project from ReneSola in Poland. Image: ReneSola Power.

Solar developer ReneSola Power more than doubled its project pipeline in 2021 and expects to maintain growth this year amid rising demand for renewables as European markets look to achieve more energy independence.

With the company’s project development unit’s mid-to-late-stage pipeline reaching 2.2GW at the end of the year – above its target of 2GW – thanks to progress in the US and Europe, it now aims to close 2022 at 3GW, with a significant portion of the increase from Europe as a result of favourable policy support.

“We believe the solar industry will experience unprecedented growth as the crisis in the Ukraine has awakened a worldwide desire and sense of urgency to achieve energy independence,” ReneSola CEO Yumin Liu said during a conference call with investors.

Management said there are already signs of this acceleration, with the European Commission revealing plans earlier this month to simplify renewables permitting and Germany looking to speed up solar and wind deployment as the country aims to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

“The current European market, as we see, in the seven to eight countries we have activities, all have great demand for solar,” Yumin Liu said, adding that more than 60% of the company’s 3GW pipeline target will be in Europe.

ReneSola’s current mid-to-late-stage pipeline in Europe consists of projects in Poland, Spain, the UK, Germany, France, Hungary and Italy, where it formed a partnership last year with developer Emeren to work on ground-mount plants.

In addition, the company has a 114MW asset development pipeline in China and 728MW under development in the US, of which 76MW are community solar projects in Minnesota, Maine and New York.

While full-year revenue jumped 8% year-on-year to US$79.7 million, it was below the firm’s prior guidance of US$90 – 100 million. The increase was driven by the project development unit, which represented 76.7% of the company’s revenue in 2021, up from 67.1% in 2020.  

Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was up 58% year-on-year to US$25.9 million, while gross margin was 39.4%, compared with 22.7% in 2020.

Last year ReneSola sold a total of 128MW of solar projects, 75MW of which are in Poland. The company announced in January it completed the sale of 37MW of assets in Poland to Danish solar investment and management company Obton.

ReneSola is forecasting revenue growth to accelerate this year and be in the range of US$100 – 120 million, with gross margin expected to be 20 – 25%.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

community solar, company results, developer, financial results, poland, renesola, ReneSola Power, us solar

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

March 23, 2022
New York now has more than 1GW of community solar installed, becoming the leading US state for community solar, according to New York governor Kathy Hochul.
New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

March 23, 2022
Newly formed solar developer AMPYR Energy USA will aim to offset lower returns from power purchase agreements (PPAs) by leveraging merchant markets to increase revenue.

AGP, Hartree launch US solar joint venture with 5GW development target

March 22, 2022
Asset management group AGP Sustainable Real Assets and energy trading company Hartree Partners are forming a new joint venture (JV) that will aim to build a 5GW utility-scale solar platform in the US.

Heliene, UbiQD to partner on agriPV module development

March 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer Heliene and US nanomaterials specialist UbiQD are to collaborate on PV modules aimed at the growing 'agrivoltaic' sector.

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

March 21, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech, explores why PV module supply to the US market is so heavily scrutinised and why ASPs are sky-high, while also previewing this year’s PV ModuleTech event, to be held in the US for the first time.

CAISO approves US$2.9bn of transmission projects to enhance reliability

March 21, 2022
California’s grid operator has green-lighted a new plan to upgrade and expand the state’s transmission system as more renewables come online amid increased electrification.

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

News

Technology, manufacturing & profitability in the PV industry

Editors' Blog, Features

Total Eren, Chariot to develop 430MW renewables project for Zambian mine in latest collaboration

News

Renewables firms 'risk talent exodus' amid skills shortage fears

News

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

News

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry's n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
