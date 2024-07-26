Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ReNew commissions 400MW solar project in Rajasthan

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

ReNew commissions 400MW solar project in Rajasthan

News

Europe can meet net zero with ‘minimal’ impact on land availability

News

India awards 630MW of dispatchable renewable power capacity in latest tender

News

Voltalia expands renewable power portfolio by 15% in Q2 2024

News

WoodMac: Solar PV trackers hit 92GW of shipments in 2023

News

Heliene, Premier Energies in JV to build 1GW n-type US solar cell factory

News

Endesa sells 49.99% stake in Spanish solar PV assets to Masdar

News

Construction begins on 560MW solar PV project in Greece

News

Australia proposes integration of VPPs and consumer energy into NEM, with solar PV to benefit

News

Growing demand for DuPont’s Tedlar transparent frontsheet driven by lightweight PV products

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A ReNew solar project
ReNew will sell power generated at the facility to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Image: ReNew.

Indian renewable power developer ReNew has commissioned a 400MW solar project in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

The project forms the majority of a 600MW solar facility, which will produce power to be sold to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the next 25 years as part of a power purchase agreement (PPA). ReNew expects to commission the remaining 200MW of capacity by October this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The facility is ReNew’s latest project in India, and follows the announcement of a number of ambitious plans for the Indian energy sector. Earlier this year, the company announced the signing of PPAs to provide 800MW of solar capacity from new Indian projects, and has already noted its plan to develop 5GW of new renewable power capacity alongside Malaysian firm Gentari.

“Presently, 4000MW of ReNew’s gross ~10GW of operational capacity is situated in Rajasthan with investments of over INR210 billion (US$2.5 billion), including a 4GW solar module manufacturing facility in Jaipur,” said Sumant Sinha, founder, chair and CEO of ReNew. “We are fully committed to Rajasthan when it comes to expanding our portfolio upwards from 10GW in the next few years.”

ReNew’s investment in manufacturing capacity echoes a number of new projects announced in the Indian upstream space, as developers around the world look to lessen their reliance on solar products produced in China. Earlier this year, US manufacturer First Solar opened a 3.3GW manufacturing plant in India, and Solar Media head of research Finlay Colville noted, at a webinar held in March, that India is the “big winner” as the US, in particular, looks to minimise its import of products made in China.

“Adding renewable capacity will reduce the cost of power resulting in lower tariffs for consumers and also savings for the government,” added Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, chief minister of Rajasthan. “Through this plant, electricity will be supplied to Rajasthan discom at very cheap rates.”

The news follows SECI’s award of 630MW of new renewable power-plus-storage capacity in its latest tender, as India looks to diversify its energy mix. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Sterling & Wilson also announced that it had been awarded a contract to develop a 20MW floating solar project in the country.

asia, india, power purchase agreement, ppa, projects, rajasthan, renew, seci, solar energy corporation of india

Read Next

Solar EPC work.

India awards 630MW of dispatchable renewable power capacity in latest tender

July 26, 2024
The latest Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) tender, hosted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), has selected winners.
Voltalia's RA Solar project in Egypt.

Voltalia expands renewable power portfolio by 15% in Q2 2024

July 26, 2024
Voltalia has expanded its clean energy portfolio by 15% in the second quarter of 2024, driving a 42% growth in turnover.
Heliene, Inc is among the companies expanding solar PV manufacturing in the US with a recently-expanded 420MW facility in the Iron Range region of Minnesota. Credit: Heliene, Inc.

Heliene, Premier Energies in JV to build 1GW n-type US solar cell factory

July 26, 2024
The site will produce n-type cells to support both manufacturers’ US cell requirements, Heliene said in a public statement. Details about the timeline and scope of the project will be released “shortly”.
Solar-wind hybrid project

Pexapark reports 1.5% decline in European PPA prices in June

July 25, 2024
Pexapark's latest report notes a 1.5% decline in the average price of a PPA signed in Europe from the end of May to the end of June.
Image: Enfinity Global

A2A, Enfinity Global ink 134MW solar PV PPA in Italy

July 24, 2024
The power purchase agreement consists of a portfolio of six solar PV projects located in the Italian regions of Lazio and Emilia Romagna.
A Total Eren project in Victoria.

AEMO grants grid connection approval to BrightNight solar-plus-storage project

July 24, 2024
AEMO has granted BrightNight approval to connect its Mortlake Energy Hub, which includes solar and storage facilities, to the Victoria grid.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Growing demand for DuPont’s Tedlar transparent frontsheet driven by lightweight PV products

News

A2A, Enfinity Global ink 134MW solar PV PPA in Italy

News

120MW solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia aided by AU$215 million debt finance

News

China installs 102.48GW of new PV in first half of 2024

News

Nexamp, Starbucks to build 40MW community solar in Illinois

News

Construction begins on 560MW solar PV project in Greece

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024