Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Renewables contribute more than half of German power demand in January and February 2022

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Europe could halve gas use, save US$350bn by 2030 by doubling renewables deployment

News

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

News

Renewables contribute more than half of German power demand in January and February 2022

News

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

Grid and design consequences of the latest solar PV technology

Features, Guest Blog

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

News

GroenLeven, Alliander open Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen plant

News

‘New generation’ of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

News

Svea Solar targeting market leading position in Europe’s residential PV market after Altor investment

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Germany’s solar fleet generated 9.6 billion kWh in the first quarter of 2022. Image: Luxcara.

Favorable weather conditions in Germany contributed to renewables accounting for more than half of power generation in January and February this year.

New analysis by Germany’s Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) and the Federal Association of Energy and Water Management (BDEW) has revealed that renewables generated 74.5 billion kWh in the opening quarter of 2022, up by nearly 25% year-on-year.

The beginning of the year was “unusually windy”, especially in February, and contributed to renewables accounting for 47% and 62% power consumption in January and February respectively, with the latter being a record month for wind energy.

During the first quarter of the year, solar PV contributed with 9.6 billion kWh, with March getting above the average numbers of solar irradiation.

In total, renewables produced 54% of total power consumption in Germany in the opening two months of this year, the analysis found.

“The high proportion of renewables in the first few months of this year should not hide the fact that the expansion of renewables is proceeding far too slowly,” said Kerstin Andreae, chair of the BDEW executive board.

Andreae said how important it is to quickly become independent from fossil fuels amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and measures to increase the expansion of renewables “are more urgent than ever”.

Earlier this month, in order to reduce its dependency on Russian oil, Germany set to speed up installation of solar and wind projects to reach the goal of 100% of renewable electricity by 2035, with solar PV accounting for 200GW of renewable installation by then.

“We need faster planning and approval procedures and more space for wind turbines and photovoltaic systems,” added Andreae.

Earlier this year, the solar trade association the Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft (BSW) made similar comments by calling to “torn down” additional barriers if Germany wants to meet its 200GW of solar capacity by 2030.

Moreover, the government has launched an initiative to support the construction of solar projects on agricultural land to ramp up agriPV projects in Germany.

Last year, Germany lead the EU in solar PV installations with 5.3GW, and ended 2021 with almost 60GW of total installed capacity. To achieve its target by 2030, Germany will need to more than treble the annual installation rate of solar PV in the country.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
bdew, germany, power generation, renewables consumption, solar and wind, zsw

Read Next

ArcelorMittal partners Greenko for 975MW ’round the clock’ renewable project in India

March 22, 2022
Steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal has partnered with Indian renewable company Greenko Group to develop a 975MW 'round the clock' wind and solar project in India.

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

March 15, 2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means that ensuring security of energy supply through the expansion of renewables should be a priority for policymakers, according to the CEO of German utility RWE.
PV Tech Premium

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

March 8, 2022
Liam Stoker reflects on the opening day of Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2022, where investors and developers alike warned of looming inflation, power price volatility and project availability as Europe’s energy landscape enters a new paradigm.

Germany to speed up renewable energy deployment amid Ukraine crisis

March 1, 2022
Germany is set to rapidly accelerate solar and wind deployment as it brings forward plans for renewables to account for all the country’s electricity needs by 2035.

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

February 28, 2022
The February 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast features discussion around the energy sector impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an exclusive interview with Lightsource bp’s leadership team and all the news from our Energy Storage Summit 2022.

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

February 14, 2022
Germany is launching an initiative to support the construction of solar projects on agricultural land, in a move the economy ministry estimates could result in the deployment of 200GW of extra PV capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

‘New generation’ of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

News

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

News

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021