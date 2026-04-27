Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Republicans introduce American Energy Dominance Act, aim to remove renewables ITC, PTC deadlines

By JP Casey
April 27, 2026
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Sungrow re-files listing application with Hong Kong Stock Exchange

News

Republicans introduce American Energy Dominance Act, aim to remove renewables ITC, PTC deadlines

News

Saatvik moves into transformers with 80% Melcon acquisition

News

Huawei targets lower LCOE through full-lifecycle solar optimisation

Features, Interviews

Uncertainty in US federal permitting threatens solar build-out

Features, Interviews

Fraunhofer creates coloured films for patterned solar modules

News

UK’s grid reform separates viable projects from ‘zombies’

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

US releases preliminary antidumping duties on PV cells from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

EU launches toolbox to accelerate clean energy, falls short on energy storage

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The US Capitol building in Washington, DC.
‘When the rules are unstable, projects stall, hiring slows, investment hesitates and the people counting on progress pay the price,’ said Pennsylvanian Republican Brian Fitzpatrick. Image: Noclip, Wikimedia Commons.

A group of Republican congressmen has introduced a bill that aims to remove the accelerated deadlines for the renewable energy Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and Production Tax Credit (PTC), two key components of the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that saw their timeframes shortened dramatically by the Trump administration last year.

The new bill is dubbed the American Energy Dominance Act, and was introduced by Pennsylvanian Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, who was supported by New York’s Mike Lawler and Ohio’s Max Miller and Mike Carey. The bill includes a number of provisions, including the extension of the 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Credit construction deadline, but of greatest relevance to the solar industry would be the support for the ITC and the PTC.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Both tax credits were introduced by the Biden administration through the IRA and had their timelines significantly shortened by Trump last year in his ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ Act (OBBBA). In order to qualify for the tax credits, solar and wind PV developers currently have to start construction at their products by July this year, and reach commercial operation by the end of 2028, and PV Tech Premium has heard how both the shortened timelines and a lack of clarity over the interpretation of the “start of construction” rules has created significant uncertainty for US renewable energy developers.

The American Energy Dominance Act would tackle this uncertainty by extending the current deadline for the PTC, also known as the 45Y Clean Energy Production Credit, to a calendar year in which US “annual greenhouse emissions from the production of electricity” are equal to or less than 25% of emissions from electricity generation in 2022.

Regarding the ITC, which is also known as the 48E Clean Electricity Investment Credit, the new bill would remove a paragraph from the law that removes ITC eligibility for any renewable energy project “placed in service by the taxpayer after December 31, 2027”.

“If America wants to lower costs, strengthen its energy supply, and build with confidence for the future, then we need a policy framework strong enough to support the scale of that work,” said Fitzpatrick.

“That means certainty. When the rules are unstable, projects stall, hiring slows, investment hesitates and the people counting on progress pay the price.”

Prioritising US energy independence

Perhaps most striking is the framing of the new bill, not as an effort to improve the US’ renewable energy generation capacity, but as a means to secure energy independence. Not only is this evident in the name of the bill—‘the American Energy Dominance Act’—but in Fitzpatrick’s commentary on its benefits.

“This bill is a pro-worker, pro-growth, pro-America solution that will help drive investment, strengthen domestic energy production, expand affordability and ensure the next chapter of American growth is built here at home by American workers,” he said.

Fitzpatrick also noted that the bill was developed “in direct partnership” with the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU), suggesting that domestic generation of electricity, and the use of domestic workers to build these generating facilities, are key motivating factors behind this Republican effort to effectively overturn a series of changes made by Trump last year.

The importance of securing a domestic supply of electricity has been brought into sharp focus by the current conflict in the Middle East, with Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to US-Israeli airstrikes in the area. Last week, policy institute the Center for American Progress reported that Americans were paying around 35% more for gas in April than in February, prior to the war, and cited figures from thinktank the Pew Research Center that show 69% of Americans are concerned about high gas prices as a result of the conflict.

Even prior to the conflict, the US solar sector had placed a greater emphasis on building domestic manufacturing capacity; within the last year, US developers have advanced domestic wafer, cell and module production as they look to reduce reliance on solar products imported from overseas.

“Amid soaring electricity costs and tens of billions in clean energy projects getting cancelled and delayed across the country, this is a modest—but smart—step back in the right direction,” said Bob Keete, executive director of US business group E2, who pointed towards growing bipartisan support for methods taken to improve US energy independence.

“Lawmakers on either side of the political aisle are beginning to realise that there shouldn’t be anything political or partisan about cheaper energy, more efficient homes and the jobs, investments and energy security that comes with building more clean energy.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
american energy dominance act, americas, IRA, itc, legislation, obbba, policy, ptc, tax credits, us

Read Next

A graph from Crux showing the impacts of federal permitting on renewable energy project delays.
Premium

Uncertainty in US federal permitting threatens solar build-out

April 24, 2026
US solar permitting delays are raising costs and slowing deployment, with PV Tech speaking to Crux experts on implications for developers and the wider PV industry.
Image: Port Houston.

US releases preliminary antidumping duties on PV cells from India, Indonesia and Laos

April 24, 2026
The US DoC has issued preliminary affirmative determinations in antidumping duty investigations, setting preliminary dumping margins of 123.04% for India, 35.15% for Indonesia and 22.46% for Laos.
Image: dad hotel/unsplash

Global Solar Council appoints new strategic board

April 23, 2026
The Global Solar Council has announced a new management and strategy board drawn from across the solar and storage industries.
An AES solar project.

New York state grants siting permits to 125MW solar-plus-storage project

April 23, 2026
New York state has granted final siting permits to the AES Corporation’s 125MW Sugar Maple solar-plus-storage project.
Solar panels owned by Excelsior Energy Capital.

Lydian Energy acquires Hanwha Renewables’ 1.5GW solar PV, BESS North America portfolio

April 22, 2026
Independent power producer Lydian Energy has acquired a 1.5GW solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in North America.
New York is aiming to reach a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040. Image: Con Edison.

New York State Senate passes ASAP Act to deploy 20GW distributed solar by 2035

April 22, 2026
The New York State Senate has passed the Accelerate Solar for Affordable Power (ASAP) Act, which targets to install 20GW of distributed energy capacity by 2035.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Saatvik moves into transformers with 80% Melcon acquisition

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News

Construction underway at Botswana’s 500MW Maun solar-plus-storage project

News

Huawei targets lower LCOE through full-lifecycle solar optimisation

Features, Interviews

Masdar forms renewables JV with Montenegro state utility

News

UK’s grid reform separates viable projects from ‘zombies’

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain