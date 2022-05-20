RES, Alight to collaborate on 200MW-300MW of PV projects in Sweden

The projects will be built in central and southern Sweden. Image: Apex Clean Energy via Twitter.

Independent power producer (IPP) RES has announced a collaboration with power purchase agreement (PPA) provider Alight to develop new solar projects in central and south Sweden.

The agreement aims to result in between 200MW-300MW large-scale solar projects within the “coming years”, RES said.

“By developing more solar projects on the Swedish market we are contributing to the growth of the market as well as a larger diversity in renewable energy sources,” said Johan Roger, project manager at RES.

“By teaming up with RES, we boost our future projects with a highly qualified partner to support us with site development in Sweden,” said Harald Överholm, CEO at Alight, which recently claimed to have signed agreements to build “Sweden’s largest solar farms”.

“This way we can develop and build out more clean energy at a higher pace,” he added.

RES has delivered more than 22GW of renewable energy projects worldwide and supports an operational asset portfolio exceeding 9GW for “a large client base”, according to the company.

In November, it appointed two new chief executives to lead on its growth plans, with Rachel Ruffle CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions, meaning the above projects would fall under her remit.

Elsewhere, RES has been very active in the Australian market. In February, it doubled its renewable energy asset management portfolio in Australia to more than 3GW with the acquisition of Blueshore and in October last year it sold a 245MW solar plant in New South Wales to Iberdrola Australia.