Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Researchers claim efficiency and stability records for triple-junction perovskite solar cell

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Thin-Film
Asia & Oceania

Latest

US solar module prices up following safe harbour deadline rush

News

Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

News

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Researchers claim efficiency and stability records for triple-junction perovskite solar cell

News

Trump policies to have ‘marginal’ impact on energy transition amid geopolitical disruptions—DNV

News

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR7 billion

News

Australia’s NEM sets minimum demand record as rooftop solar reaches 15GW

News

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

News

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
University of Sydney perovskite research.
The 1cm² cells, pictured, achieved a record-breaking 27.06% power conversion efficiency. Image: University of Sydney.

Scientists from the University of Sydney have created what they claim is the largest and most efficient triple-junction perovskite-perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell on record.

The researchers, led by professor Anita Ho-Baillee, said the milestone set a new global benchmark for this emerging photovoltaic technology and demonstrated the potential of multi-layered perovskite architectures to surpass the efficiency limitations of conventional single-junction solar cells.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The team’s 16cm² triple-junction demonstration cell achieved an independently certified steady-state power conversion efficiency of 23.3%, representing the highest efficiency recorded for a device of this size, they said.

A smaller 1cm² cell achieved a record-breaking 27.06% power conversion efficiency, while also setting new standards for thermal stability.

The record-setting device employed a triple-junction perovskite-perovskite-silicon tandem configuration, featuring three stacked semiconductor layers with carefully tuned bandgaps. Each layer was optimised to absorb different portions of the solar spectrum, maximising energy harvesting across wavelengths that would otherwise be lost in single-junction cells.

The research also addressed long-standing concerns about perovskite stability, with the smaller cell passing a thermal cycling test, administered by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which exposes devices to 200 cycles of extreme temperature swings between -40 and 85 degrees Celsius. The cell retained 95% of its efficiency after more than 400 hours of continuous operation under light.

This durability improvement tackles one of the primary obstacles to the commercialisation of perovskite materials, which are prone to degradation under real-world operating conditions.

“We improved both the performance and the resilience of these solar cells,” Ho-Baillie said. “This not only demonstrates that large, stable perovskite devices are possible but also shows the enormous potential for further efficiency gains.”

The researchers replaced less stable methylammonium, commonly used in high-efficiency perovskite cells, with rubidium, resulting in a perovskite “lattice” that is less prone to defects and degradation. They also replaced the less stable lithium fluoride with piperazinium dichloride for a new surface treatment.

The researchers used gold at the nanoscale to connect the two perovskite junctions and maximise the flow of electric charge and light absorption by the solar cell.

“This is the largest triple-junction perovskite device yet demonstrated, and it has been rigorously tested and certified by independent laboratories,” Ho-Baillie said. “That gives us further confidence that the technology can be scaled for practical use.”

This achievement comes as the global solar industry intensifies efforts to commercialise perovskite photovoltaics. Companies such as Oxford PV have already demonstrated 29% efficiency with commercial-ready tandem modules in field tests, while others are undertaking intensive field testing to prove the bankability case of perovskite-based technologies.

Last week, Qcells’ chief technology officer Danielle Merfeld predicted that perovskite technologies could dominate the solar business within the next ten years.

Professor Ho-Baillie emphasised the rapid progress of perovskite technology. “It is an exciting time for solar research,” she said. “Perovskites are already showing us that we can push efficiencies beyond the limits of silicon alone.”

Ho-Baillie also highlighted the pace of perovskite development compared to established silicon technology. “It took people 40 years to double the efficiency of silicon,” professor Ho-Baillie explained. “Perovskite caught up with silicon in just ten years.”

The results have been published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

australia, new technology, perovskite, pv modules, solar cell

Read Next

A TotalEnergies solar project in the US.

US solar module prices up following safe harbour deadline rush

October 8, 2025
US solar module prices jumped in Q3 2025 as developers scrambled to meet the 2 September 2025 safe harbour deadline for Investment Tax Credit (ITC) qualification, according to supply chain platform Anza.
Image: Smart Energy Council.
Premium

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

October 8, 2025
PV Talk: Smart Energy Council's Nigel Morris reflects on how Australia has become a global testbed for distributed solar and storage innovation.
The parent company received orders totalling INR4.88 billion, while its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar, bagged additional contracts worth INR2.19 billion. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR7 billion

October 8, 2025
Saatvik Green Energy has secured new solar PV module orders worth more than INR7 billion (US$84 million), to be delivered in this financial year.
Image: Climate Council.

Australia’s NEM sets minimum demand record as rooftop solar reaches 15GW

October 8, 2025
Australia's NEM achieved a new minimum operational demand record of 9,666MW, marking a 4% decrease from the previous record.
Frontier Energy's Bristol Springs solar project will have a power capacity of 114MW. Image: Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

October 8, 2025
Frontier Energy plans to expand its Waroona Renewable Energy Project into a renewable energy precinct by 2031, targeting up to 1GW solar.
Econergy's Oradea project in Romania.

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

October 7, 2025
Econergy will acquire 100% stake in the 155MW Ratesti solar project in Romania, further expanding its European renewable energy portfolio.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

News

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

News, Features, Interviews

SMA Solar to cut 350 more jobs

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.