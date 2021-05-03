Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Scatec boosted by new hydropower assets and completion of solar parks

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Scatec boosted by new hydropower assets and completion of solar parks

News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

News

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

News

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Scatec’s 40MW Mocuba solar project in Mozambique. Image: Scatec.

Scatec posted an improved first-quarter financial performance, boosted by the completion of new solar projects and the closing of its acquisition of hydropower developer SN Power.

The Norway-headquartered independent power producer recorded revenues of NOK1.01 billion (US$121.6 million), up 17% year-on-year, while earnings jumped 83% to NOK 636 million (US$76.6 million).

The results were driven by the company’s power production segment, which saw its capacity increase by 1,461MW on year-end 2020, while revenues and earnings from solar plants “remained stable” compared to the same quarter last year.

With activity from Scatec’s development and construction unit shrinking during Q1, the power production segment accounted for more than 90% of the company’s total revenues for the quarter.

“In our first quarter as a broader renewable company, we are pleased to report stable operations as well as strong growth in power production and cash flow,” said Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

This year will see Scatec break ground on solar projects in markets such as Brazil, Tunisia, Pakistan and South Africa. The company’s under-construction PV portfolio has a combined capacity of 479MW, while its backlog currently totals 641MW. With COVID-19 impacting markets where the firm develops projects, it said it expects some delays in energising some of the plants.

The positive financial results follow publication of the company’s new expansion plan that will see it invest NOK100 billion (US$11.7 billion) and aim to reach a 15GW renewables portfolio by 2025. More than 5GW of those additions are expected to be solar PV.

As well as Brazil, Vietnam and South Africa, Scatec is aiming to increase its solar presence in India, with the company currently on the lookout for partnerships in the country. Terje Pilskog, EVP of solar and wind project development at Scatec, told PV Tech last month that the firm is looking to develop its own solar portfolio and enter collaborations with developers that already have projects installed in the country.

While there has been limited information to date regarding Scatec’s plans to colocate floating solar projects with SN Power hydropower facilities, the company revealed in its Q1 results presentation that it has an opportunity to add hydro capacity in Africa and install a floating PV plant on the reservoir next to it.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
company results, financial results, independent power producer, ipp, scatec, sfi con london, sfi2021, solar development

Read Next

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

May 3, 2021
Solar developer Solarcentury’s brand name has been retired following the company’s acquisition by Norwegian state-owned utility Statkraft.

Denmark’s Better Energy completes transformation from solar developer to IPP

April 22, 2021
Danish solar company Better Energy is expecting to improve its financial performance this year thanks in part to its transition from a project developer to an independent power producer (IPP).

Opdenergy enlists BBVA to lead financing for 725MWp Spanish solar portfolio

April 21, 2021
Independent power producer Opdenergy has mandated BBVA as the underwriting entity for financing the development and construction of its 725MWp backlog of solar projects in Spain.

Total Eren, Province Resources partner for 8GW Australian green hydrogen project

April 20, 2021
A solar- and wind-powered green hydrogen plant in Western Australia has secured the backing of France-based independent power producer Total Eren.

Amazon invests in nine renewables projects, including company’s first solar-storage facility

April 20, 2021
Amazon has announced plans for nine new utility-scale solar and wind projects in the US, Canada, Spain, Sweden and the UK, putting it on track to powering all its activities with renewables by 2025.

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

April 19, 2021
Photon Energy has reached more than 420MWp of PV projects under development, as the Netherlands-based renewables company weathered the impacts of COVID-19 on its financial performance last year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Scatec boosted by new hydropower assets and completion of solar parks

News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021