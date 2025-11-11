Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

By JP Casey
November 11, 2025
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

News

Philippines awards over 6GW of solar capacity, over 1GW of solar-plus-storage, in latest auction

News

Sunrun’s ‘storage-first’ strategy sees green shoots in Q3

News

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

News

Pacific Energy, Horizon Power sign 20-year PPA for solar hybrid in Western Australia

News

Australia’s SunDrive Solar bags AU$25.3 million ARENA funding for copper-based solar cells

News

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama delivers a speech.
‘This is the dawn of Ghana’s clean industrial revolution,’ said Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama. Image: Presidency of Ghana, via Flickr.

Solar for Industries (SFI) has started construction on the first phase of the Norbert Anku solar project in Ghana, which is expected to have an operational capacity of 1GW by 2032.

SFI, a subsidiary of Ghanaian construction company LMI Holdings, will commission the project in phases, with the first 100MW to be brought online by December 2026, and the next 100MW to begin operations by September 2027. The project is to be named after the first managing director of LMI Holdings, and is being built in the Dawa Industrial Enclave of the Greater Accra region, which is home to a number of light and heavy industries in Ghana.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The Norbert Anku facility is set to be the largest operating solar project in Sub-Saharan Africa outside of South Africa, which has historically lead Africa in terms of solar PV deployments and where Hive Hydrogen South Africa is building a 1.4GW solar project for its green hydrogen work.

The project has been supported by a number of backers, including the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, Ghanaian utility the Enclave Power Company and the China International Water & Electric Corporation, an engineering consultancy.

While offtake agreements for the project have not yet been announced, Kojo Aduhene, CEO of another of the project’s backers, Quarm Investments, noted that other industrial projects in the Dawa Industrial Enclave would be able to acquire power from the Norbert Anku project at a “10% discount”.

“Let us build this project with integrity, speed and purpose, so that when we return here to commission it, we can all say with pride that this is the dawn of Ghana’s clean industrial revolution,” said Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony last week.

Fossil fuel projects have historically dominated Ghana’s electricity generation—figures from the country’s Energy Commission show that thermal power plants accounted for 69.9% of domestic electricity generation in 2024, compared to just 2.4% from renewables—and the development of projects such as the Norbert Anku facility will help to rebalance this. According to the same report from the Energy Commission, Ghana had just 132MW of nameplate capacity in operation at the end of 2024.

“Sovereignty involves generating more of our energy locally and using the sun, wind, and water provided by nature to do so,” added Mahama, echoing sentiments expressed in Europe that greater investment in locally-generated renewable electricity is an effective way to improve domestic energy security.

africa, ghana, lmi holdings, projects, sfi

Read Next

In total, the projects will deliver 1.2GW of solar power and 720MWh of battery storage capacity. Image: Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform.

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

November 11, 2025
Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform and Infinity Power have signed agreements to develop two renewable energy projects in the country. 
South African minister of energy and electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

South Africa to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039

November 5, 2025
South Africa aims to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039, and generate over half of its electricity with renewables by 2042.
A ContourGlobal solar project.

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

November 3, 2025
IPP ContourGlobal has closed its first renewable energy project financing in the US, as it continues to expand its presence in the country.
A Nextracker solar project.
Premium

Historically ‘benign’ solar markets for climate risk must adapt to intensifying extreme weather conditions

October 29, 2025
Damage to solar from so-called Natural Catastrophe events is increasing as the technology expands its reach and weather conditions worsen.
An FPL solar-plus-storage project.

NextEra adds 3GW of renewable generation to backlog in Q3

October 29, 2025
NextEra Energy Resources added 3GW of new renewable energy generation and storage capacity to its portfolio in the third quarter of 2025.
A Dimension Energy rooftop solar project.

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

October 22, 2025
Recurrent Energy, Ampliform and Dimension Energy have announced new financing rounds this month for US solar projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

News

Lawmakers call for EU-wide Chinese inverter restrictions, decry ‘energy security risks’

News

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

News

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal