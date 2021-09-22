Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Projects
Americas

Latest

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

News

China appeals WTO decision on US Section 201 tariffs

News

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

Featured Articles, Features

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted completes 227MWac project, Candela Renewables gets approval for Ohio plant

News

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

News

Enpal raises €345m to fund the rollout of 15,000 solar projects

News

Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs

News

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

News

FIMER’s PVS-350-TL string inverter and PVS-260/PVS-300 modular conversion platform cater for all utility-scale PV projects

Product Reviews

Tata Power to set up 250MW solar project in India

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Shell already has 2GW of solar projects in Brazil and intends to grow this to 5GW by the end of 2021. Image: Shell

Oil and gas major Shell has launched the Shell Energy brand in Brazil and has committed to investing R$3 billion (US$570 million) in renewables in the country by the end of 2025.  

With Shell’s division focused on decarbonisation and renewables, Shell Energy will provide clean electricity from solar and wind power plants as well as low-carbon energy from thermal-based gas. It will also offer environmental products such as Renewable Energy Certificates and carbon offsets.

Shell Energy Brazil currently has six solar projects totalling 2GW and its head of renewable development for Latin America, Gabriela Oliveira, was cited by Reuters as saying it anticipates 5GW of solar within its Brazilian portfolio by the end of this year.

“The launch of the brand in Brazil reflects the effort towards decarbonization and also the opportunities opened up by the New Gas Law and by the entry of consumers into the free electricity market” said Guilherme Perdigão, director of renewables and energy solutions at Shell Brazil and Shell Energy.

Brazil is increasingly seen as an attractive market for solar by analysts and investors given the country’s energy needs, a lack of supply, favourable legislation and climate.

In February, Shell committed to spending between US$2 billion and US$3 billion on renewables and energy solutions annually to help it attain net zero status by 2050, although it remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels. Its stated investments in oil exploration would remain effectively three-times that earmarked for renewables, in a move called “delusional” by environmental groups.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
brazil solar, royal dutch shell, shell energy

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

High energy demand and favourable governance are making Brazil a solar hotspot, say investors and analysts

September 17, 2021
PV Tech spoke to investors and analysts about why Brazil is fast becoming an attractive market for solar investment.

Energea signs financing deal for Brazil community solar portfolio

August 11, 2021
Energea Global, a renewable energy investment manager, has announced a US$27 million deal with BTG Pactual to construct a portfolio of solar projects in Brazil.

Solar developers rush on Brazil ahead of subsidy phase out

April 21, 2021
International renewables developers are rushing to secure projects in Brazil before the government takes away subsidies for new solar and wind farm installations next year.

Solaria secures ten-year PPA with Shell for 300MW Spanish portfolio

January 15, 2021
PV developer Solaria has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe for six solar plants in Spain that have a combined capacity of 300MW.

Shell explores development of utility-scale solar in Singapore as part of emissions push

November 11, 2020
Oil and gas major Shell is looking to expand its use of solar PV in Singapore as part of plans cut its CO2 emissions in the country by a third within a decade.

Shell taps sonnen to pilot ‘first of its kind’ solar-storage tariff in the UK

July 17, 2020
Shell’s energy supply division has launched a new solar and storage tariff in the UK that aims to “revolutionise” how domestic solar installations are used.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs

News

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

News

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

News

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

Featured Articles, Features

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted completes 227MWac project, Candela Renewables gets approval for Ohio plant

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021