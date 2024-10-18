Trina Solar’s development arm signs 15-year PPA with EGO in Italy

The project development arm of leading Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell electricity generated at a 69MW Italian portfolio to Italian energy management firm EGO.
Trina Solar’s International Systems Business Unit (ISBU) signed the deal to sell power at nine projects, all of which are currently under construction across Italy. The company expects the entire portfolio to reach commercial operation by the end of next year, and generate 119GWh of electricity annually once fully operational.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
“EGO is well positioned to capture this opportunity due to our specialism of managing energy produced from distributed sources and our well-established network of small asset owners,” said Carlo Corallo, CEO of EGO, which is a subsidiary of oil and gas major Shell.
“Our integration into Shell Energy Europe and its extensive trading capabilities have enabled EGO to capture an opportunity like this and deliver greater value over the longer term as solar generation grows across Italy.”
The news follows a number of announcements made by Trina Solar ISBU, including its acquisition of a 57MW portfolio in France from the Emeren Group in September, and its sale of its first large-scale farm in Australia, the 200MW Glenellen solar farm, to Australia’s Global Power Generation (GPG).
Trina Solar’s main business, focusing on cell and module manufacturing, meanwhile, has made a number of announcements in Asia in particular. The company has established a joint venture with Australian firm SunDrive, and signed a module supply deal for an Indonesia-Singapore PV export project. However, the company has also become involved in the raft of patent lawsuits currently dogging the solar industry, having called into question the cells used in products sold by Runergy and Adani Green Energy in the US, complaints which Runergy called on US authorities to “cancel”.