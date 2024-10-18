Trina Solar’s development arm signs 15-year PPA with EGO in Italy

“EGO is well positioned to capture this opportunity due to our specialism of managing energy produced from distributed sources and our well-established network of small asset owners,” said Carlo Corallo, CEO of EGO, which is a subsidiary of oil and gas major Shell.

“Our integration into Shell Energy Europe and its extensive trading capabilities have enabled EGO to capture an opportunity like this and deliver greater value over the longer term as solar generation grows across Italy.”

The news follows a number of announcements made by Trina Solar ISBU, including its acquisition of a 57MW portfolio in France from the Emeren Group in September, and its sale of its first large-scale farm in Australia, the 200MW Glenellen solar farm, to Australia’s Global Power Generation (GPG).

Trina Solar’s main business, focusing on cell and module manufacturing, meanwhile, has made a number of announcements in Asia in particular. The company has established a joint venture with Australian firm SunDrive, and signed a module supply deal for an Indonesia-Singapore PV export project. However, the company has also become involved in the raft of patent lawsuits currently dogging the solar industry, having called into question the cells used in products sold by Runergy and Adani Green Energy in the US, complaints which Runergy called on US authorities to “cancel”.