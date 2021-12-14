Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Shell acquiring US solar and energy storage developer Savion

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

News

Shell acquiring US solar and energy storage developer Savion

News

BayWa r.e.’s US distribution unit to cut delivery times and open up new growth opportunities following Beacon Solar acquisition

News

US on track for record solar additions this year but 2022 forecast lowered

News

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

Featured Articles, Features

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

News

Adani Green Energy signs ‘world’s largest green PPA’ with SECI

News

PV 2030: Scaling up to the challenge

Featured Articles, Features

Manufacturing tax credits for inverters, trackers included in updated Build Back Better draft

News

India adds 11.1GW of solar PV, an increase of 249% on the same period last year

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar project developed by Savion in Virginia. Image: Savion.

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell is acquiring US utility-scale solar and energy storage developer Savion from Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

The Shell New Energies US subsidiary has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of the Missouri-headquartered developer in a deal that is expected to close by the end of the year.

With a current pipeline of more than 18GW of solar and battery storage projects under development across 26 US states, Savion will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell following completion of the acquisition.

“Savion’s significant asset pipeline, highly experienced team and proven success as a renewable energy project developer make it a compelling fit for Shell’s growing integrated power business,” said Wael Sawan, director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions at Shell.

Shell said earlier this year it will spend between US$2 billion and US$3 billion on renewables and energy solutions annually to help it reach net zero by 2050.  

The Savion deal continues a solar expansion that has previously seen the company acquire minority stakes in US developer Silicon Ranch Corporation, Asian commercial and industrial PV specialist Cleantech Solar and Australian developer ESCO Pacific. In addition, Shell bolstered its position in the energy storage sector with the 2019 purchase of German battery storage manufacturer Sonnen.

Savion was acquired by GIG from Enel Green Power two years ago. Recent months have seen Savion progress with the development of a 200MW solar project on a reclaimed coal mine in Kentucky and sell a 260MWdc plant in Texas.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, energy storage, EnergyStorageUSA, green investment group, m&a, macquarie, mergers and acquisitions, oil and gas majors, Savion, shell, shell new energies

Read Next

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

December 14, 2021
German energy supplier MVV Energie AG has acquired all the shares of AVANTAG Energy S.à r.l and its sister company Philipp Rass Energy GmbH for an undisclosed amount
PV Tech Premium

BayWa r.e.’s US distribution unit to cut delivery times and open up new growth opportunities following Beacon Solar acquisition

December 14, 2021
BayWa r.e. has big intentions for its US operations. PV Tech Premium spoke with its regional director to discuss the recent acquisition of Beacon Solar and what its means for the company's growth plans.

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

December 14, 2021
California regulators have proposed a raft of changes to a state solar incentive programme, including reducing the credit homeowners with PV systems would receive for selling excess electricity back to the grid.
PV Tech Premium

PV 2030: Scaling up to the challenge

December 14, 2021
While the technological advancement of solar over the coming decade will play a significant role in driving deployment, actual installations will largely driven by two factors – manufacturing capacity and national decarbonisation targets. Jules Scully examines how much solar can be made, and deployed, by 2030.

Keppel to acquire majority stake in Shell-backed C&I firm Cleantech Solar

December 13, 2021
A consortium led by Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corporation is acquiring a 51% stake in Asian commercial and industrial (C&I) solar specialist Cleantech Solar for up to US$150 million.

SUSI Partners buys 50% stake in Australian residential solar-storage provider

December 10, 2021
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners has acquired a 50% interest in Starling Energy Group, an Australian installer of integrated solar PV and energy storage systems for the residential sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV 2030: The solar decade

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Manufacturing tax credits for inverters, trackers included in updated Build Back Better draft

News

PV 2030: The race to the TOPCon

Featured Articles, Features

India adds 11.1GW of solar PV, an increase of 249% on the same period last year

News

US trade agency promotes four-year extension of Section 201 tariffs

News

Australia’s Northern Territory fast tracks US$10bn green hydrogen facility

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now