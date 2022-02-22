Solar Media
News

Siemens, Desert Technologies eye 1GW PV portfolio in MENA and Asia via new JV

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Washington utility Avista launches 200MW hybrid RFP, aims to meet CETA clean energy requirements

News

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

News

Siemens, Desert Technologies eye 1GW PV portfolio in MENA and Asia via new JV

News

India’s PLI scheme to add 40GW of cell and module capacity when coupled with BCD – ICRA rating agency

News

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News

Econergy bags funding to progress renewables pipeline in Romania, Poland

News

Azure Power pens 400MW robot PV panel cleaning deal with Ecoppia

News

Saudi researchers perform ‘first ever’ successful damp-heat test of perovskite solar cells, maintains 95% efficiency

News

Solar marketplace EnergySage sells controlling stake to Schneider Electric

News
Capton Energy aims to build 1GW of solar projects in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Image: Scaled

Siemens and sustainability investor Desert Technologies have created a new joint venture to invest and develop in solar and smart infrastructure in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with investments earmarked for a portfolio of projects exceeding 1GW.

The new venture, dubbed Capton Energy and announced at the Expo 2020 Dubai, intends to invest in existing and greenfield solar projects ranging between 20-100MW in size.

Capton Energy will be led by Umer Ahmad, and the new CEO and chief investment officer said: “Capton Energy is already advanced in assembling a pipeline of solar-themed investments and is in progressive discussions to launch the inaugural fund raising.”

Steffen Grosse, head of equity finance at Siemens Financial Services, added: “The launch of Capton sets the stage to help drive the expansion of more sustainable and flexible energy systems across the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia and we’re looking forward to jointly building this platform alongside Desert Technologies.” 

Desert Technologies, based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is a solar PV and smart infrastructure company focused in sustainable investments and manufacturing with more than 40 solar projects in 22 countries, with a major focus in the Middle East and Africa.

Demand in solar development has been increasing in the past years in the Middle East and North Africa with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates leading the transition to renewable energy. The region is expected to have more than 50GW of solar PV by 2030, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

