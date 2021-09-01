Solar Media
News

Silfab Solar doubles US module capacity to 800MW with new facility

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas
Americas

Silfab Solar doubles US module capacity to 800MW with new facility

PV Tech Power 28 out now: Steadying solar’s supply chain, bankability ratings takeaways and more

Azure Power returns to profitability despite limited project commissioning

Amp Energy strikes land deal for Australian solar-storage site

Blackfinch targets core European solar markets in US$412m fundraise

LONGi profits increase despite ‘moderate’ capacity utilisation rate adjustments in H1

ReneSola reports ‘most profitable quarter’ and upgrades year’s financial outlook

Renewables could meet all electricity demand in Australia at certain times of day by 2025

Revenue soars, but JA Solar plans upstream investments as costs surge as well

Uzbekistan inaugurates country’s first utility-scale solar project ahead of PV rush

The newly opened facility in Burlington, Washington is Silfab’s third and largest manufacturing site to date in North America. Image: Silfab Solar

North American solar manufacturer Silfab Solar has started to ship products from its new manufacturing facility in Burlington, Washington, which has doubled its production capacity to roughly 800MW per year.

Silfab did not provide specific capacity figures, however PV Tech understands the expansion has added in the range of 400MW of annual capacity.  

The factory is Silfab’s third in North America and contains “the latest precision solar manufacturing machinery”, the manufacturer said. It will focus on producing the company’s Silfab Prime 370W series, which has a module efficiency of 20.2%, a maximum DC voltage of 1000v and comes with a 30-year performance warranty.

Known for its back-contact and mono PERC PV modules, Silfab has a history of “producing high-quality, extremely durable and very efficient PV modules – exclusively designed and manufactured for the North American homeowner,” said Silfab CEO Paolo Maccario.

Silfab recently attained ‘Top Performer’ rating under the PV Evolution Labs testing process for the third year running. And, last month, it was awarded US$3 million by the US Department of Energy (DOE) to help scale its aluminium backsheets for silicon modules alongside technology developer SunFlex Solar.

doe, factories, manufacturing capacity, silfab solar

