Silfab Solar doubles US module capacity to 800MW with new facility

The newly opened facility in Burlington, Washington is Silfab’s third and largest manufacturing site to date in North America. Image: Silfab Solar

North American solar manufacturer Silfab Solar has started to ship products from its new manufacturing facility in Burlington, Washington, which has doubled its production capacity to roughly 800MW per year.

Silfab did not provide specific capacity figures, however PV Tech understands the expansion has added in the range of 400MW of annual capacity.

The factory is Silfab’s third in North America and contains “the latest precision solar manufacturing machinery”, the manufacturer said. It will focus on producing the company’s Silfab Prime 370W series, which has a module efficiency of 20.2%, a maximum DC voltage of 1000v and comes with a 30-year performance warranty.

Known for its back-contact and mono PERC PV modules, Silfab has a history of “producing high-quality, extremely durable and very efficient PV modules – exclusively designed and manufactured for the North American homeowner,” said Silfab CEO Paolo Maccario.

Silfab recently attained ‘Top Performer’ rating under the PV Evolution Labs testing process for the third year running. And, last month, it was awarded US$3 million by the US Department of Energy (DOE) to help scale its aluminium backsheets for silicon modules alongside technology developer SunFlex Solar.