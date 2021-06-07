Solar Media
News

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

By Edith Hancock
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Thin-Film
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

News

New Energy Solar exits Australia with sale of two PV projects

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia partner to develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines

News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

News

Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

Features, Interviews

Statkraft celebrates Albania’s first floating solar site entering commercial operations

News
Image: Singulus

Solar manufacturing technology provider Singulus Technologies has signed a deal to supply China National Building Materials Group (CNBM) with cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin film solar module production equipment.

The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding during solar trade fair SNEC in Shanghai last week (4 June), which includes a supply deal for equipment that handles coating and thermal treatment for thin film solar modules. The agreement will see new production facilities built dedicated to CdTe thin film solar modules across China.

The two companies have a long-standing relationship. The PV technology provider previously received a €50 million (US$60.8 million) order from CNBM for copper, indium, gallium and selenium or phosphor (CIGS) thin film processing tools. The order was made to support a 300MW capacity expansion at Bengbu Design and Research Institute of Glass Industry Co in China’s northern Anhui Province.

Singulus Technologies’ chief executive Stefan Rinck said that the company has now become an important partner for CNBM for establishing CdTe solar module manufacturing facilities. The company said in a statement that CNBM is targeting gigawatt-scale annual solar module output

“We were already able to conclude a development agreement with CNBM to develop the key production machines for state-of-the-art technology in the CdTe thin-film area,” Rinck added.

china national building materials, cnbm, singulus, singulus technologies, snec 2021

