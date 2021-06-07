Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

Image: Singulus

Solar manufacturing technology provider Singulus Technologies has signed a deal to supply China National Building Materials Group (CNBM) with cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin film solar module production equipment.

The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding during solar trade fair SNEC in Shanghai last week (4 June), which includes a supply deal for equipment that handles coating and thermal treatment for thin film solar modules. The agreement will see new production facilities built dedicated to CdTe thin film solar modules across China.

The two companies have a long-standing relationship. The PV technology provider previously received a €50 million (US$60.8 million) order from CNBM for copper, indium, gallium and selenium or phosphor (CIGS) thin film processing tools. The order was made to support a 300MW capacity expansion at Bengbu Design and Research Institute of Glass Industry Co in China’s northern Anhui Province.

Singulus Technologies’ chief executive Stefan Rinck said that the company has now become an important partner for CNBM for establishing CdTe solar module manufacturing facilities. The company said in a statement that CNBM is targeting gigawatt-scale annual solar module output

“We were already able to conclude a development agreement with CNBM to develop the key production machines for state-of-the-art technology in the CdTe thin-film area,” Rinck added.