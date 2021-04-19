Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules

Latest

JA Solar founder and chairman back at the helm

News

South Australia signs emissions reduction deal with federal government

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

News

SEIA unveils social justice platform

News

Fraunhofer ISE sets new record efficiency for both-sides-contacted solar cell of 26%

News

Corporate solar funding skyrockets with PV assets in ‘great demand’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Polysilicon supply is expected to remain tight throughout this year, with prices soaring as a result. Image: JinkoSolar.

Solar manufacturing material shortages are nearing a crisis point with the price of polysilicon continuing to rise, JinkoSolar’s Dany Qian has said.

The price of polysilicon has risen steadily over the course of the last year, prices rising initially due to factory shutdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but latterly due to a surge in demand.

Market research firm Energy Trend reports that the latest polysilicon price of RMB135/kg (US$20.69/kg) is up 3.3% on last month’s price, while analysts expect the price could reach RMB150/kg (US$23/kg) imminently.

Dany Qian, VP at JinkoSolar, said there was a “perfect storm” of factors impacting supply and demand that companies were struggling to keep up with, adding that the industry was approaching a “crisis” as a result.

Qian also noted that the supply constraints are creating a significant imbalance in the pecking order for polysilicon supply.

Price increases for raw materials have sent module prices upwards, which in turn caused module sales to contract. Some Tier 2 module manufacturers cut cell orders as a result, only to find themselves at the back of procurement queues when they have subsequently moved to re-order when the market rebounded.

Non-vertically integrated module manufacturers have been worst hit by pricing imbalances, reliant as they are on wafer and cell manufacturers who are encountering polysilicon price spikes.

While new polysilicon capacity is expected to come onstream later this year, supply is widely expected to remain constrained for some time yet. Shortages of other materials such as silver and copper are also sending costs increasing, prompting yet further pressure on margins.

The pressures of material pricing were evident in JinkoSolar’s full-year 2020 financial results and 2021 guidance disclosure last week, when management noted to analysts that although the company had secured sufficient materials to meet its guidance range, high material prices would inevitably lead to higher module prices which would, in turn, impact on downstream demand.

“Since the fourth quarter of 2020, the mismatch between supply and demand continued to drive volatility upstream and downstream. We predict this scenario will continue into the second quarter of this year,” Xiande Li, chairman of the board of directors at JinkoSolar, said last week.

More polysilicon supply is expected to come onstream later this year, with facilities to be owned and operated by companies including Xinte, GCL-Poly and Risen slated to start production in 2021, while formerly shuttered plants, including those owned by REC Silicon, are also expected to be brought back online.

As well as polysilicon, prices for solar glass have soared on the back of spiking demand, leading to major solar glass providers experiencing soaring profits throughout the last year. This is, also like polysilicon, expected to be short-lived however, with prices widely anticipated to normalise once new furnaces and capacity comes onstream later this year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
jinkosolar, material shortage, module pricing, polysilicon, polysilicon pricing, raw materials, supply and demand

Read Next

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

April 13, 2021
Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has guided 2021 total product shipments (wafers, solar cells and modules) to be in the range of 25GW to 30GW.
PV Tech Premium

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

April 12, 2021
Mark Osborne details how Solar Module Super League (SMSL) major JinkoSolar is transforming its manufacturing base, moving from an asset-lite model to one more vertically integrated.

REC Silicon terminates silicon ingot and wafer partnership with US-based Violet Power

April 6, 2021
Polysilicon producer REC Silicon has surprisingly terminated it supply chain partnership with US PV manufacturing start-up Violet Power, claiming it would best serve its shareholders by focusing on doing business with “established, proven, active and relevant solar supply chain partners”.
PV Tech Premium

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

April 6, 2021
PV Tech's Carrie Xiao analyses the health of the solar glass sector in 2020, reports of record profits from the industry's leading players, and takes a look at the year ahead.

JA Solar’s PV module shipments increased over 54% in 2020

March 30, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar has reported PV module shipments of 15.88GW in 2020, up from 10.26GW in 2019, a 54.8% increase year-on-year, setting new records for total shipments and shipment growth.

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

March 22, 2021
Major polysilicon and wafer producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings expects a net loss of at least US$891 million, its largest on record.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

News

‘New avenues for trading’ opening up as solar financing shifts gears

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

European solar returns continue to fall, but can banks, governments and grids ease risk concerns?

News

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021