News

Solar marketplace EnergySage sells controlling stake to Schneider Electric

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Solar marketplace EnergySage sells controlling stake to Schneider Electric

News

Q CELLS’ ‘most powerful solar module ever’ now available in Europe

News

Atlas Renewable Energy lands US$76m loan for construction of 239MW Brazilian solar project

News

US added record 12.4GW of utility-scale solar last year despite module availability issues – ACP

News

Enel, Comal to set up 1GW tracker manufacturing plant in Italy

News

Sunrun installs 792MW in 2021 following strong growth rate, NEM 3.0 changes could dent 2022 outlook

News

Enphase’s EV push to benefit solar installers and ease grid pressure, co-founder says

News

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News

AMPYR Solar Europe closes US$455m loan facility to fund 2GW+ of solar PV in Europe

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 150MW of solar with option for BESS

News
EnergySage provides an online comparison marketplace for rooftop and community solar. Image: Sunrun.

French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric has acquired a controlling stake in EnergySage that will see the US-based solar marketplace provider look to scale its business globally.

Providing an online comparison marketplace for rooftop and community solar, energy storage and project financing, EnergySage said it will use the capital to “turbocharge its growth” and support more homeowners, renters and commercial property owners in taking climate-friendly energy actions.

It is expected the deal will provide EnergySage with resources to accelerate product innovation, as it continues to operate independently and remain product- and provider-agnostic.

As well as growing its rooftop solar and community solar marketplace offering for residential and commercial customers, EnergySage will build new solutions for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and smart home devices.

“We look forward to working with Schneider to accelerate our mission of making renewable energy accessible and affordable for all,” said EnergySage CEO Vikram Aggarwal, who founded the company in 2009.

For Schneider Electric, its solar sector expansion comes after the company announced a partnership in 2020 with inverter manufacturer SolarEdge to develop a solution to scale and optimise residential distributed energy resources such as solar, energy storage and smart home devices.

Schneider is also partnering with energy major bp to help high emission companies achieve their decarbonisation targets.

“The future of energy is decarbonised, decentralised and digital,” said Nadege Petit, chief innovation officer at Schneider Electric. “We are excited to accelerate EnergySage’s growth and enable more energy consumers to make the transition to renewable energy.”

acquisition, energy storage, energysage, m&a, rooftop solar, schneider electric, us solar

