Soltec supplies 738MW of trackers on two projects in Brazil

Soltec’s sister company Powertis recently connected its first solar PV plant in Brazil with a capacity of 112.5MW. Image: Soltec.

Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed an agreement with Canadian Solar and SPIC to supply 738MW of its trackers to two Brazilian solar projects.

The projects, which are located in the north-eastern states of Piaui and Ceara will be supplied with Soltec’s SFOne trackers with construction expected to start in mid-2023.

This agreement further increases the Spanish tracker manufacturer’s position in Brazil, where it has a factory in the state of Bahia, with 4.6GW of trackers supplied since it began operations in 2015.

Sister company Powertis – the project development arm of Soltec Power Holdings – recently connected its first solar PV plant in Brazil with a capacity of 112.5MW and located in the state of São Paulo.

Canadian Solar sold a 70% stake of the Marangatu and Panati-Sitiá projects last June to SPIC Brasil with 75% of the energy capacity already committed through long-term power purchase agreements.

“We are proud to collaborate with top-tier players and further contribute to achieving the goal of energy transition through promotion of photovoltaic solar energy,” said Raúl Morales, Soltec’s CEO.

Last month Soltec partnered with Spanish utility Endesa to build a solar tracker factory with an undisclosed capacity in Teruel, Spain.