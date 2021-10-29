Solar Media
News

South Africa awards 1GW of solar projects to 13 IPPs in latest auction

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa

Latest

South Africa awards 1GW of solar projects to 13 IPPs in latest auction

News

PV Price Watch: As poly prices edge up again, what is the ‘peak polysilicon price’?

Features

Daqo toasts record profits but warns of ‘challenging’ future polysilicon expansion environment

News

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

News

US ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp to build 298MW Colorado project, Facebook signs solar PPA

News

BBOXX expands into Nigerian market, targets 20m customers by 2030

News

Sunnova expanding service offering after jump in Q3 customer additions

News

COP26: What can solar expect from the summit?

Long Reads, News

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News
The weighted average price of the preferred bidders for both solar and wind was R470/MWh (US$30.1/MWh) Image: Scatec.

South Africa’s latest renewables procurement window, the Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), has awarded solar independent power producers (IPPs) 1GW out of a total of 2.6GW of capacity.

The announcement was made by Gwede Mantashe, South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, during a press conference that can be viewed online here.

In total, the 25 selected bidders from both solar and wind were awarded a total of 2583MW, 17MW short of the target. The 25 projects will invest a total of R50 billion (US$3.3 billion).

The weighted average price of the preferred bidders for both solar and wind was R470/MWh (US$30.1/MWh), with solar averaging R429/MW (US$28.1/MW).

Winning bidders are required to reach financial close for their projects by March 2022 and connect the installations to the grid no later than April 2024. They have also committed to procuring almost half of all solar components used in construction from South African suppliers, against a target of 40%.

The winning 13 solar IPPs are as follows:

  • Grootfontein PV 1
  • Grootfontein PV 2
  • Grootfontein PV 3
  • Grootspruit Solar PV Project
  • Graspan Solar PV Project
  • Sannaspos Solar PV Project
  • Du Plessis Dam Solar PV 1
  • Kentani Solar Facility
  • Klipfontein Solar Facility
  • Klipfontein 2 Solar Facility
  • Leliehoek Solar Facility
  • Braklaagte Solar Facility
  • Sonoblomo Solar Facility

The programme attracted a total of 102 bids, with capacity totalling 9.64GW.

auctions and tenders, renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme reipppp, south africa

Colombia awards 800MW of solar in third renewables auction

October 27, 2021
Colombia has awarded contracts to 11 solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 796.3MW in its third renewable energy auction.

Eskom to jointly develop solar projects at South African coal mines

October 25, 2021
South African public utility Eskom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with mining companies Exxaro and Seriti Resources to help decarbonise their operations by deploying solar PV
PV Tech Premium

Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

October 22, 2021
Average winning solar bids in Spain’s renewables auction this week came in above those for wind as interest among PV bidders faltered against a backdrop of rising equipment costs and regulatory uncertainty.

Spain awards just 866MW of solar in renewables auction as prices jump

October 20, 2021
Spain’s latest renewables auction closed with solar PV bidders being awarded just 866MW of capacity, with players such as Naturgy and Bruc among the winning participants.

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

October 19, 2021
Shortlisted bids in Saudi Arabia’s latest solar tender have jumped significantly on the lowest price recorded in the country’s previous renewables programme, reflecting the hikes in PV equipment costs in recent months.

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

October 4, 2021
Turkey has published details of an upcoming solar tender that aims to procure power from 76 projects with a combined capacity of 1.5GW.

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

News

COP26: What can solar expect from the summit?

Long Reads, News

LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

News

BBOXX expands into Nigerian market, targets 20m customers by 2030

News

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
