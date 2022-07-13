Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

News

REC Solar wins EU grant to build 2GW HJT plant in France

News

Svea Solar, Wallbox partner to add EV charging solutions to home solar offering

News

Trina Solar claims record 24.5% efficiency for 210mm PERC cells

News

PepsiCo to procure power from 590MW Iberdrola solar plant in Spain

News

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks proposals for up to 5GW of carbon-free power

News

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

News

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

News

Tigo Energy files IP infringement lawsuit against SMA Solar

News

Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 180MWp solar project in Spain’s Extremadura region. Image: ib vogt.

Spain will introduce a windfall tax on power companies and banks from next year to fund measures designed to help Spaniards cope with soaring inflation.

Annual revenue from the tax on extraordinary profits of large electricity, oil and gas companies in 2023 and 2024 will be €2 billion (US$2 billion), Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told parliament in a state of the nation address yesterday.

The measure will come into effect from 1 January 2023 and apply to extraordinary profits secured by companies over 2022 – 2023.

Also announced was a windfall tax on banking entities that will last for two years and is expected to raise €1.5 billion per annum.

“This government will not tolerate that there are companies or individuals that take advantage of the crisis to amass wealth at the expense of the majority,” Sánchez said.

Inflation, he explained during the speech, is now the main challenge facing Spain and most world economies. 

Funds raised will be used to provide free travel on commuter trains between September and December and build new houses in Madrid, among other measures.

The policy comes after Spain’s government introduced a mechanism last year to limit windfall profits of renewables plants projects with a capacity greater than 10MW that sell power on the merchant market.

In addition, industry groups warned last month that a proposed law in Spain that is designed to claw back revenues from emissions-free power plants would create risks for renewables investors.

According to a letter sent to the European Union by trade bodies such as Eurelectric and WindEurope, Spain’s government has relaunched the legislative procedure on the draft law for a new regulation that will reduce the revenues of non-CO2-emitting generation facilities installed before 2003. The draft law, they said, “seriously undermines investment incentives” for decarbonised electricity generation.

Renewables asset owners in Italy have also been hit by measures to claw back profits stemming from high electricity prices. The country’s government announced in January it would limit the windfall profits of some feed-in tariff-backed PV projects as part of a policy that is impacting more than half of the country’s solar fleet, according to one estimate.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy crisis, inflation, legislation, policy, spain, utility, Windfall tax

Read Next

Svea Solar, Wallbox partner to add EV charging solutions to home solar offering

July 13, 2022
European home solar installer Svea Solar has partnered with EV charging manufacturer Wallbox to add the technology class to its home solar solution.

PepsiCo to procure power from 590MW Iberdrola solar plant in Spain

July 13, 2022
Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell electricity from its 590MW solar plant in Spain to food and drink giant PepsiCo.

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks proposals for up to 5GW of carbon-free power

July 13, 2022
US utility the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 5GW of carbon-free generation that must be operational by 2029.

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

July 12, 2022
Hundreds of US solar and energy storage companies have implored US lawmakers to pass a budget reconciliation bill containing solar downstream and manufacturing supports.

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

July 11, 2022
Indian solar importers will no longer be permitted to defer payment of the country’s basic customs duty (BCD) following a new order from tax authorities.

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

July 7, 2022
A secure transition to net zero emissions globally will require countries to diversify and expand the production of solar modules, whose supply chains are heavily concentrated in China, according to new research from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

News

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022