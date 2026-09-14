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Spanish government seeks 937MW renewables and energy storage in Teruel

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

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The awarded projects will be connected to the Mudéjar 400kV substation in Teruel, northeastern Spain. Image: Unsplash

The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) has launched a procedure to award 937MW of grid access capacity for renewables and energy storage projects.

The projects will be connected to the Mudéjar 400 kV substation in Teruel, northeastern Spain and aim to cover the decommissioning of a lignite-fired power plant at that location with more than 1GW of capacity.

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More advanced projects will be prioritised for the auction, as long as they meet the socioeconomic requisites set by MITECO. The procedure also proposes to grant capacity based on the order in which applications are received, as it aims to prioritise more mature projects and ensure a swift award process, according to MITECO.

For each MW awarded to a project, MITECO will require the hiring of at least one full-time worker, one person trained for a minimum of 60 hours, 2kW of self-consumption capacity for local users and an investment of €10,000 (US$11,600) in the Teruel value chain —all backed by a specific guarantee of €120 per installed kW.

More details can be accessed here (in Spanish), with the period to submit documentation is open until 22 September 2026.

MITECO to launch third clean energy manufacturing programme

In related news, MITECO has opened a public consultation for the launch of a new clean energy manufacturing programme.

The new programme builds upon the RENOVAL programme, which has held two funding rounds since 2025. The first funding programme awarded more than €210 million (US$242 million) to seven solar PV manufacturing projects. Most of the awarded capacity for solar PV manufacturing went to ingot and wafer manufacturer Sunwafe, which aims to build a wafer manufacturing plant with a 20GW annual nameplate capacity by 2030.

The second round of the RENOVAL programme awarded funding to three solar PV manufacturing projects, two for inverters and one for PV trackers. Additionally, 11 energy storage-related manufacturing projects received funding in July 2026.

Public consultation on the third call for clean energy manufacturing funding is open until 25 September 2026, while no details regarding the third edition have been shared yet.

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energy storage, grid capacity, manufacturing, miteco, SolarPLUSEU, southern europe, spain, utility-scale solar

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