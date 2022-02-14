Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Spanish solar companies pen strategic partnership to co-develop 300MW+ of solar PV in Italy

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Projects
Europe

Latest

Spanish solar companies pen strategic partnership to co-develop 300MW+ of solar PV in Italy

News

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

News

SOLEK forms deal with BlackRock to build up to 200MW of solar in Chile

News

CPUC approves plans to add 18.8GW of solar, 15GW of battery storage by 2032

News

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

News

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

News

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

News

Scatec to build 532MW solar project in Brazil, brings regional pipeline to 2GW+

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Matrix Renewables has a portfolio of solar PV projects in different stages of development across Europe, the US and Latin America. Image: Unsplash

Spanish developer Matrix Renewables has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Spanish renewable energy company Energía Aljaval to co-develop at least 300MW of solar projects in Italy. 

Backed by investor TPG-Rise, Madrid-headquartered Matrix Renewables has nearly 1GW of projects in different phases of development across Italy. The financial terms of the partnership with Energía Aljaval were not declared.

Matrix Renewables’ head of M&A, Iñigo Asensio, said the company had plans “to become a significant solar photovoltaic and energy storage player in Italy in the near term”.

“With this new co-development agreement for the Italian Market, we continue our geographical growth and portfolio diversification,” added Asensio.

Italy’s solar sector is currently up in arms after a government decision to clawback profits from renewables plants that are currently benefiting from high electricity prices.

Companies will be required to pay back a resulting increase in profits to the government until the end of 2022, as part of the measures announced last month.

Nonetheless, Italy has been the focus of a lot of solar investment recently. Just last week, Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners, through its Energy Transition Fund (SETF), launched a solar PV development platform in Italy that aims to deploy 500MW of utility-scale solar PV after identifying Italy as a key growth market.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Energía Aljaval, italy, italy solar, matrix renewables, tpg rise

Read Next

SUSI Partners launches 500MW Italian PV development platform, sees Italy as key growth market

February 9, 2022
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners, through its Energy Transition Fund (SETF), has launched a solar PV development platform in Italy that aims to deploy 500MW of utility-scale solar PV after identifying Italy as a key growth market.
PV Tech Premium

Italy’s solar profit clawback ‘affecting 13GW of projects’

February 4, 2022
More than half of Italy’s installed solar capacity is subject to a new law that requires plant owners to pay the country’s government an increase in profits resulting from high electricity prices, according to a board member of trade body Italia Solare.

Nextracker begins spin-out process after US$500m stock sale

February 3, 2022
Nextracker is to be spun out from parent company Flex after it secured a US$500 million equity sale, valuing the business at around US$3 billion.

Italy’s solar profit clawback to have ‘huge impact’ on renewables investment, trade bodies warn

February 3, 2022
A new policy in Italy that claws back the profits of solar PV projects will undermine investor confidence and jeopardise the European Union’s clean energy transition, a group of trade associations, including SolarPower Europe, has warned.

Solar ‘begins to soar’ in Europe as generation jumps 27% in two years – Ember

February 2, 2022
Solar is booming across Europe, producing 27% more power last year than in 2019, according to new analysis from energy thinktank Ember.

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

January 31, 2022
Italy has allocated 975MW of solar PV and wind capacity in its seventh renewables auction, according to figures from energy management agency GSE.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off