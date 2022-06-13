Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Glint Solar raises US$3m for machine learning-based solar siting technology

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Glint Solar raises US$3m for machine learning-based solar siting technology

News

Rio Tinto launches tender for 4GW of onshore renewables in Australia

News

Prime Infra plans Philippine solar-storage project with up to 3.5GW of PV

News

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

News

Repsol sells 25% stake in renewables arm to fuel growth strategy

News

REC Silicon partners with Ferroglobe as US polysilicon supply chain plans take shape

News

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

News

Japan set to reach 150GW+ of installed solar by 2030, rises to 180GW when more ambitious scenario pursued

News

Off-grid solar attracted record US$450m investment last year

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices to remain high on unfaltering demand and panic buying

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Glint Solar’s technology employs machine learning, government data and satellite imagery to assess PV project siting. Image: Unsplash

A group of investors including Statkraft Ventures has invested US$3 million in software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Glint Solar and its site identification technology for both ground mount and floating solar parks.

Statkraft Ventures, sustainable venture fund Momentum, Norwegian early-phase venture fund Wiski Capital and existing shareholders invested the money in Glint Solar’s seed funding round, with the Norwegian company set to use the funds to grow its customer base as it strives to become “a global software for solar developers in the early phase of the value chain”.

Glint Solar said one of the biggest obstacles to greater PV deployment was identification of new project sites and the risk and opportunities they contain, which it is trying to solve through its software.

The software analyses a range of infrastructural and climate factors linked to the potential site using machine learning, satellite imagery and government data sets.   

“Glint Solar is addressing this challenge through its software, allowing developers to identify specific areas of interest or screen large geographic areas, find grid connection points and conduct technical and financial analyses, while streamlining the workflow internally in the developer’s organisation,” Glint Solar said in a media statement.

Its CEO and co-founder, Harald Olderheim, said that many developers were guilty of being too “reactive” in their siting processes, waiting for leads, hiring consultants or even using basic software like Google Maps to site their projects.

“Instead of just looking at a handful of potential project sites, we empower the developers to quickly assess thousands of potential projects in a proactive manner,” said Olderheim.

“Solar energy is becoming very cost efficient, which means there is increasing competition to secure attractive project sites, and that’s where Glint gives the developers a competitive edge,” added Olderheim.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
glint solar, machine learning, project siting, SaaS, software, software-as-a-service, statkraft, statkraft ventures

Read Next

Statkraft opens largest Indian project to date, plots future growth in key market

May 31, 2022
Norwegian energy giant Statkraft has opened its first large-scale solar plant in India as it targets long-term growth in the South Asia country.

US DOE announces 20 finalists for its American-Made Solar Prize, cash prizes and support provided

April 28, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the 20 finalist moving forward in its American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, which will see 10 hardware-focused and 10 software-focused teams move through to the next round and receive cash prizes.

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

April 26, 2022
Aker Horizons and Statkraft have signed collaboration agreements to jointly explore opportunities for green hydrogen and ammonia production in India and Brazil

PV manufacturers can secure quality, optimise processes and save costs using FabEagle MES solution by Kontron AIS

April 21, 2022
Kontron AIS is supporting PV manufacturers with a standardised Manufacturing Execution System (MES) for production control, material track and trace and equipment performance tracking, covering all processes from crystal growing over wafer and solar cell production to module assembly.

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

April 14, 2022
Solar software company Raptor Maps has closed a US$22 million Series B raise that will be used to further develop its Raptor Solar software platform designed to enable utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar companies to make better use of their data.

Statkraft partners with Italian university to explore the potential of agri-PV

April 8, 2022
Statkraft Italy has signed a four-year research agreement with the Department of Agro-Environmental and Territorial Sciences (DiSAAT) at the University of Bari Aldo Moro in Italy to explore the potential of agri-photovoltaics (agri-PV) in Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices to remain high on unfaltering demand and panic buying

News

Off-grid solar attracted record US$450m investment last year

News

Japan set to reach 150GW+ of installed solar by 2030, rises to 180GW when more ambitious scenario pursued

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021