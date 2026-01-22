Subscribe To Premium
Study reveals ‘alarming’ shortfall in solar tracker performance

By Ben Willis
January 22, 2026
Solar and storage are ‘the perfect bedfellows’ as BESS matures in Europe

Strong fundamentals, solar baseload and balcony PV will define 2026, says Woodmac

Fujiyama Power to commission 1GW DCR-compliant solar cell facility

Solar Philippines denies liability in 12GW solar PV contracts cancelled by Department of Energy

Metlen, Tsakos to build 252MW/375MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Greece

Renewables led EU power generation for first time in 2025

Italy solar PV additions decrease to 6.4GW in 2025

New US solar permitting challenges can be overcome

Green Gold Energy bags GPS approval for 108MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

Claims of solar tracker performance are not borne out by operational data, 3E and Statkraft claim in a new study. Image: Burns & McDonnell.

Research has uncovered “alarming” evidence that solar trackers are not performing as claimed.

A study published by Brussels-based 3E and Statkraft found that the availability of single-axis trackers deployed on multiple sites appears to fall substantially short of typical industry claims.

The study, said to be the first large-scale investigation of tracker performance, analysed real-world data from 2GW of operational PV across over 50 utility-scale sites in mostly temperate climate zones in Europe.

It found that, by the operational availability (uptime) metric commonly used as a key performance indicator (KPI) in PV performance, trackers operate in a median range of 66-88%, depending on the data-filtering methods used. This is compared to the 99% availability often claimed by industry, although, as the study pointed out, the detailed methodologies for arriving at such figures are not openly disclosed.

“These results are substantial and alarming,” the researchers said. “[The] industry claims sometimes even as high as 99% availability, while the assessment of more than 2GWp PV power plants tells us a different story.”

Single-axis trackers have become a common feature of PV power plants, boosting a project’s power output by as much as 35% in some environments. But as the study highlighted, there has been a persistent research gap regarding the reliability and operation of utility-scale trackers and no clear KPI to assess tracker performance for contractual purposes.

“Tracker systems play a substantial role in PV plant performance, directly affecting contractual guarantees and generating liabilities for stakeholders who lack control and expertise over tracker algorithms and on-site troubleshooting capabilities. Therefore, it is crucial that equipment on site can be decoupled from overall site performance and evaluated individually,” the study said.

A new performance indicator for trackers

The paper outlines a new KPI that distinguishes trackers from other PV power plant performance indicators, enabling faults in trackers to be more easily evaluated. “The industry requires such a KPI for future contractually binding agreements,” the researchers said.

Such a KPI, they said, has the potential to provide a better understanding of actual tracker losses, helping asset managers, O&M teams and developers evaluate tracker uptime more transparently.

The KPI is defined as “tracker availability” and aims to evaluate the time-based operation of the tracker, “without any relation to its impact on energy generation”. “Analogous to inverter time-based availability, the reasoning is that the equipment must be fully functional as much as possible, to facilitate energy production regardless of sky conditions,” the researchers said.

Applying the KPI to data from the most recent operational year of the 2GW of PV analysed, the research found a significant gap between industry claims and what appears to be the case in reality.

They also noted shortcomings in the quality of tracker data, especially with tracker angle measurements and missing data.

“As the industry becomes more competitive, and a key contributor to the energy mix in many countries, its players require accurate information on equipment availability to feed into simulation models and contractual guarantees,” the paper concluded.

‘Assessing tracker availability in 2 GW solar power plants’ is available here.

SPNEC's 4GW solar farm will be located in the northern region of Luzon, in the Philippines. Image: SPNEC.

Solar Philippines denies liability in 12GW solar PV contracts cancelled by Department of Energy

January 22, 2026
PV developer Solar Philippines has issued a statement denying liability to pay PHP24 billion (US$400 million) in penalties from the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DoE).
Image: Matthew Henry/Unsplash

Renewables led EU power generation for first time in 2025

January 22, 2026
EU countries generated more power from solar PV and wind projects than from fossil fuels for the first time ever in 2025.
default

New US solar permitting challenges can be overcome

January 22, 2026
Newly tightened federal permitting procedures for solar and wind projects are onerous, but can be navigated with proper planning, write Allison Chapin and Michael Downs.
The platform is backed by US$3 million in funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC). Image: Yield Energy.

Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

January 21, 2026
Yield Energy has launched Yield Edge, a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) for grid-ready flexibility from farms.
The project is supplying 70MW of solar energy to Overton Power, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Las Vegas under long-term PPAs. Image: Estuary Power.

Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

January 21, 2026
Energy generation and storage developer Estuary Power has completed the final phase of construction at its Escape solar project in Lincoln County, Nevada. 
The portfolio comprises commercial and community solar assets spread across multiple US markets. Image: Radial Power

Radial Power secures US$355 million financing for 214MW solar portfolio

January 20, 2026
Radial Power has secured US$355 million from Goldman Sachs for 214MW of distributed solar across 106 projects nationwide.
