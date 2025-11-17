SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The ILUA establishes frameworks for employment, training, and business opportunities, while ensuring the protection of cultural heritage throughout the project’s development and operation.

SunCable noted that the agreement involves the Elliott community and the broader Barkly region, with support from the Northern Land Council and the Northern Territory government and covers the 12,000-hectare site where SunCable plans to develop its utility-scale solar and storage facility.

SunCable’s AAPowerLink project features a solar PV power plant with a capacity of between 17GW and 20GW, paired with battery energy storage ranging from 36GWh to 42GWh.

The Powell Creek Solar Precinct will occupy approximately 12,000 hectares of land, located approximately 70km southwest of Elliott. It was chosen for its position in what SunCable claims is one of the world’s most consistently sunny locations, with flat terrain ideal for a solar PV power plant installation.

The project has gained international recognition for its ambitious renewable energy export potential. Recognising its importance, the Australian government approved the AAPowerLink project in 2024.

Following this, the SunCable project received conditional approval from Singapore’s government to import Australian solar power, creating a pathway for cross-border renewable energy trade through a 5,000km high-voltage direct current transmission system.

The AAPowerLink concept involves developing one of the world’s largest integrated renewable energy zones, combining solar PV generation, energy storage, and voltage source converter technology.

SunCable has positioned the project as a demonstration of solar power’s export potential, leveraging Australia’s solar resource advantages to serve regional energy demand with 24/7 renewable energy supply.

Indigenous Land Use Agreements represent a critical component of major renewable energy project development in Australia, providing legal frameworks that recognise the rights of Traditional Owners while enabling commercial development.

ILUAs require extensive consultation processes and must demonstrate meaningful benefits for Indigenous communities affected by project activities.