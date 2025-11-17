Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

By George Heynes
November 17, 2025
Power Plants, Markets & Finance, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

News

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

News

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

News

Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

News

First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

News

India’s renewable reckoning: grid gaps, tender failures and the road to 500GW

News

Spain issues €200 million for ‘innovative’ agriPV, floating solar and energy storage

News

German PV plant becomes first prequalified to provide secondary control power

News

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

News

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
SunCable’s AAPowerLink project features a solar PV power plant with a capacity of between 17GW and 20GW. Image: SunCable (via LinkedIn).

Renewable energy developer SunCable has signed an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) with the Powell Creek Native Title Holders, marking a milestone for the company’s AAPowerLink project in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The agreement formalises years of consultation and collaboration between SunCable and Traditional Owners for what represents one of the largest proposed renewable energy generation and battery energy storage precincts.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The ILUA establishes frameworks for employment, training, and business opportunities, while ensuring the protection of cultural heritage throughout the project’s development and operation.

SunCable noted that the agreement involves the Elliott community and the broader Barkly region, with support from the Northern Land Council and the Northern Territory government and covers the 12,000-hectare site where SunCable plans to develop its utility-scale solar and storage facility.

SunCable’s AAPowerLink project features a solar PV power plant with a capacity of between 17GW and 20GW, paired with battery energy storage ranging from 36GWh to 42GWh.

The Powell Creek Solar Precinct will occupy approximately 12,000 hectares of land, located approximately 70km southwest of Elliott. It was chosen for its position in what SunCable claims is one of the world’s most consistently sunny locations, with flat terrain ideal for a solar PV power plant installation.

The project has gained international recognition for its ambitious renewable energy export potential. Recognising its importance, the Australian government approved the AAPowerLink project in 2024.

Following this, the SunCable project received conditional approval from Singapore’s government to import Australian solar power, creating a pathway for cross-border renewable energy trade through a 5,000km high-voltage direct current transmission system.

The AAPowerLink concept involves developing one of the world’s largest integrated renewable energy zones, combining solar PV generation, energy storage, and voltage source converter technology.

SunCable has positioned the project as a demonstration of solar power’s export potential, leveraging Australia’s solar resource advantages to serve regional energy demand with 24/7 renewable energy supply.

Indigenous Land Use Agreements represent a critical component of major renewable energy project development in Australia, providing legal frameworks that recognise the rights of Traditional Owners while enabling commercial development.

ILUAs require extensive consultation processes and must demonstrate meaningful benefits for Indigenous communities affected by project activities.

aapowerlink, australia, indigenous, northern territory, solar, solar pv, suncable, utility-scale solar

Read Next

The inauguration took place at the 113 acre project site, where Jakson announced an investment of over INR80 billion (US$912 million) for the facility. Image: Jakson Group.

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

November 17, 2025
Jakson Group has started Phase 1 construction of its 6GW integrated solar ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing facility at Maksi, Madhya Pradesh.
Solar panels in India.

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

November 17, 2025
India’s race to 500GW is being slowed by critical grid bottlenecks, NTPC PMI’s Abhinav Jindal told PV Tech.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

November 17, 2025
US solar module manufacturer First Solar will build a new production facility in the state of South Carolina, which will bring its US nameplate manufacturing capacity to 17.7GW by 2027.
Deputy general manager at NTPC’s PMI, Abhinav Jindal says India’s clean-energy transition is accelerating despite structural challenges, and with coordinated reform and rapid capacity growth, the country is on track to become a global renewable energy leader by COP33. Image: Abhinav Jindal.
Premium

India’s renewable reckoning: grid gaps, tender failures and the road to 500GW

November 17, 2025
PV Talk: India’s race to 500GW of clean energy is being slowed by critical bottlenecks. NTPC PMI’s deputy general manager Abhinav Jindal tells Shreeyashi Ojha what steps India must urgently take to stay on track with its 2030 targets.
Image: MITECO

Spain issues €200 million for ‘innovative’ agriPV, floating solar and energy storage

November 17, 2025
Spain has allocated up to €200 million (US$232 million) to fund “innovative” renewable energy and energy storage projects.
acciona-energia_Malgarida_2-768x432

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

November 14, 2025
Spain-based developer Acciona Energia will add a gigawatt-hour-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at its 238MWp Malgarida solar PV plant in Chile.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

News

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

News

Canadian Solar sees solar slump and storage surge in steady Q3 2025 results

News

First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

News

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

News

Developer rPlus Energies acquires 900MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Idaho

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA